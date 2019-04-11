Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Assicurazioni Generali    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

(G)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Assicurazioni Generali : Italy's Generali to invest $1.1 billion in new asset manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 02:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Generali Tower designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid is seen at Milan's CityLife district

(Reuters) - Italy top insurer Generali will invest 1 billion euros (£863 million) in the first fund of a new asset manager, the company said on Thursday.

Europe's No 3 insurer will hold a majority stake of ThreeSixty Investments in partnership with a team of professionals led by Giordano Lombardo, former CEO of Pioneer Investments.

The news was earlier reported by Italian financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

Last month, the insurer said it was ready to look around for growth opportunities in Europe, Asia and the United States, and added that it was well-positioned to achieve the targets it set in November for the years until 2021.

Generali has earmarked up to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) for acquisitions and growth as it looks to asset management and other higher margin businesses to fuel earnings.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
02:25aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Italy's Generali to invest $1.1 billion in new asset ma..
RE
02:02aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Generali to Launch Asset-Management Company
DJ
01:48aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : The Generali Group announces its first boutique in Ital..
PU
04/05ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Squaremouth Announces Top Travel Insurance Providers of..
AQ
04/02ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Generali to sign agreement to take over insurance portf..
PU
03/27ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Generali is the title sponsor of the 2019 Milan Maratho..
PU
03/15SocGen Not Targeting Strategic Position in Generali
DJ
03/14EUROPE : European shares climb to five-month peak after no-deal Brexit rejected
RE
03/14Assicurazioni Generali Raises Dividend After Beating Turnaround Plan Targets ..
DJ
03/14ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Raises Dividend as 2018 Net Profit Rose
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 69 230 M
EBIT 2019 5 041 M
Net income 2019 2 571 M
Debt 2019 12 080 M
Yield 2019 5,80%
P/E ratio 2019 10,08
P/E ratio 2020 9,82
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 26 091 M
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,4 €
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola e Suniglia Chairman
Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Bruce M. Hodges Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI14.18%29 428
AXA22.89%63 257
PRUDENTIAL PLC17.62%56 368
METLIFE9.18%43 087
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL20.65%40 380
AFLAC8.01%36 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About