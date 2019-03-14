Log in
Assicurazioni Generali Raises Dividend After Beating Turnaround Plan Targets -- Update

0
03/14/2019 | 06:39am EDT

Adds CEO comments, analysts comments, detail on strategy, share price

--Assicurazioni Generali beat the targets set in its business plan

--The insurer is confident it will achieve the targets of its new strategic plan, the CEO said

--2018 net profit rose 9.4% 

 
   By Pietro Lombardi

Assicurazioni Generali raised its dividend after it said it beat the targets set in its business plan and reported an increase in 2018 net profit.

The results cap the insurance giant's turnaround plan and make it confident it will achieve the targets of its new strategic plan, Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said Thursday.

Net profit for the year rose 9.4% to 2.31 billion euros ($2.61 billion). The company raised its dividend by 5.9% to EUR0.90 a share.

Generali delivered "a good set of results that was expected," Citi said. Since there are no changes to the outlook and the results are in line with expectations, shares shouldn't have a significant reaction, it added.

At 1020 GMT, shares were up 1%.

"Assicurazioni Generali has completed the 2015-18 strategic plan, exceeding all the targets and successfully concluding its industrial turnaround," the CEO said. These include dividend, return on equity and cash generation.

In November, Generali presented a new business plan through 2021, aimed at improving earnings and expanding in selected markets, in part through acquisitions.

The strategy targets an annual growth of between 6% and 8% in earnings per share, higher than those targeted by peers like Allianz. It also targets a dividend payout range between 55% and 65% and an average return on equity of more than 11.5%.

The Italian insurer is "confident" it will meet the targets of the new three-year strategy, Mr. Donnet said in a call with journalists. Such goals can be achieved without M&A operations, he said. However, the insurer looks at opportunities to grow its insurance business in Europe, as well as its asset-management operations, he added

Generali's property and casualty operations, as well as its life segments, reported growing operating results in 2018. The asset-management operations posted a 24% increase in profits.

The solvency ratio--a key measure of financial strength for insurance companies--rose to 216% from 207% at the end of 2017.

"We highlight the solid capital position and the operating profit above consensus," Banca IMI analyst Elena Perini said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ 0.44% 199.18 Delayed Quote.13.30%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 0.29% 15.81 End-of-day quote.8.29%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 1.28% 15.97 Delayed Quote.7.65%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 71 706 M
EBIT 2018 4 779 M
Net income 2018 2 457 M
Debt 2018 12 231 M
Yield 2018 5,65%
P/E ratio 2018 10,20
P/E ratio 2019 9,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 24 745 M
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,2 €
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola e Suniglia Chairman
Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Bruce M. Hodges Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI7.65%28 007
AXA18.31%60 614
PRUDENTIAL PLC10.38%51 931
METLIFE8.87%42 666
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL16.65%38 749
AFLAC8.41%36 886
