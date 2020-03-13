Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Financial - Press Release 0 03/13/2020 | 04:23am EDT Send by mail :

ir@generali.com www.generali.com user: Generali user: @GENERALI user: generaligroup user: GruppoGenerali GENERALI GROUP CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 20191 Record FY2019 operating result of € 5.2 billion (+6.9%) with profit up at € 2.7 billion (+15.7%). Excellent capital position with solvency ratio at 224%, dividend increasing by 6.7% to 0.96 per share

Operating result at € 5.2 billion (+6.9%), thanks to contributions of all business segments

Strong profit growth to € 2.7 billion (+15.7%). Adjusted net profit 2 stood at € 2.2 billion. Excluding the one-off expense of € 188 million for the liability management transaction related to the buyback of subordinated notes, the adjusted net profit was € 2.4 billion (+6.6%)

stood at € 2.2 billion. Excluding the one-off expense of € 188 million for the liability management transaction related to the buyback of subordinated notes, the adjusted net profit was € 2.4 billion (+6.6%) Best Life net inflows among peers at € 13.6 billion (+19.6%). Life technical reserves grew to € 369.4 billion (+7.6%). New Business Margin confirmed at excellent levels 3.89% (-0.49 p.p.)

(-0.49 p.p.) In P&C, gross premiums grew to € 21.5 billion (+3.9%). Combined Ratio at 92.6% (-0.4 p.p.), the best among peers

(-0.4 p.p.), the best among peers Thanks to the positive trends in the Life and P&C segments, gross written premiums came to € 69.8 billion (+4.3%), of which € 15.2 billion from social and environmental products

Asset Management profit rose to € 280 million (+19%)

Excellent capital position with Regulatory Solvency Ratio at 224% (217% FY2018, +8 p.p.)

Proposed dividend per share of € 0.96 up by 6.7% (€ 0.90 FY2018) Generali Group CEO Philippe Donnetcommented: "Generali closed 2019 with the best operating result in its history and with an excellent capital position, consolidating its role as a global leader in the industry. This set of results confirms that we are fully on track to meet all the targets of the 'Generali 2021' strategic plan. The disciplined implementation of the strategy is driving profitable growth across all business lines and has made it possible to enhance the diversification of the sources of profit, with Life net inflows at excellent levels and the best Combined Ratio among peers. These results, obtained despite the macroeconomic context, were achieved thanks to the contribution from all of Generali's people - employees, agents and partners - who work to help us achieve our ambition of being a Life-time Partner to our customers. Our priority is to foster the Group's growth that incorporates our long-term Changes in premiums, Life net inflows and PVNBP (present value of new business premiums) are presented in equivalent terms (at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation). Changes in the operating result, own investments and Life technical provisions exclude assets disposed of during the comparison period. Adjusted net profit does not include the impact of gains and losses related to disposals. 1 commitment to Sustainability. We have set clear and measurable objectives focussing on the environment - with regard to direct environmental impact, products and investments - employee well-being, the local communities in which we operate as well as the highest standards of governance. Our performance in 2019 and the progress we have made towards the targets of the 'Generali 2021' strategic plan also put us in a strong position to face the rapidly evolving situation caused by the global COVID - 19 outbreak around the world. Our key priority is to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our employees while guaranteeing the continuity of all our operations and maintaining our full product offering and client service levels". Turin - At a meeting chaired by Gabriele Galateri di Genola, the Assicurazioni Generali Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements and the Parent Company's draft financial statements for the year 2019. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY In 2019, the Group achieved solid and profitable growth across all business segments thanks to the disciplined and effective implementation of the 'Generali 2021' strategic plan. The results confirm the Group's technical excellence and its solid capital position, despite a deterioration in macroeconomic conditions and a continuing scenario of low interest rates. P&L highlights (€ million) 31/12//2019 31/12/2018 Change Total gross premium written 69,785 66,691 4.3% Life segment 48,260 46,084 4.5% P&C segment 21,526 20,607 3.9% Life net inflows 13,632 11,369 19.6% Consolidated operating result 5,192 4,857 6.9% Life segment 3,129 3,067 2.0% P&C segment 2,057 1,992 3.3% Asset Management segment 425 335 26.9% Holding and other business segment 8 -70 n.s. Intersegment cancellations -427 -467 -8.5% Result for the period pertaining to the Group 2,670 2,309 15.7% Adjusted Group net profit (*) 2,191 2,233 n.c. Adjusted Group net profit excluding one-off liability 2,379 2,233 6,6% management (**) Adjusted net EPS excluding one-off liability management (**) 1.52 1.43 6.3% Profit adjusted for the impact of capital gains and losses deriving from disposals. The relevant change is indicated as not comparable (n.c.) given that 2019 includes the one-off expense indicated below.

(**) Profit and EPS adjusted for the impact of capital gains and losses deriving from disposals and the loss stemming from liability management. The Group's operating resultrepresents its best-ever performance at € 5,192 million, an increase of 6.9% year-on-year (€ 4,857 million FY2018) thanks to the positive performance of all business segments. The Life and P&C segments confirm the excellent technical profitability, evidenced by the Combined Ratio at 92.6% (-0.4 p.p.) and by the New Business Margin at 3.89% (-0.49 p.p.). The increase in the Asset Management segment is largely driven by the 2 overall market trend and by the consolidation of the revenues from the new multi-boutiques. The operating result from the Holding and Other Businesses benefitted from the performance of Banca Generali and from the increased returns from Private Equity. The Group non-operatingresultstood at € -1,581 million (€ -1,361 million FY2018) and includes the gross one-off expense of € 245 million from the liability management transaction regarding the buyback of subordinated notes. Net profitgrew to € 2,670 million (+15.7%) and reflects the improvement of the operating result as well as the contribution from the operations that are in the process of being sold or were sold. Adjusted net profit, which does not include the impact of gains and losses related to disposals for a total of € 475 million, reached € 2,191 million. Excluding the one-off net expense of € 188 million for the above-mentioned liability management transaction, the adjusted net profit was € 2,379 million, with an increase of 6.6%. The Asset Management business segmentprofit grew to € 280 million (+19%). Gross written premiumsfor the Group amounted to € 69,785 million, an increase of 4.3% as a result of the positive development of both business segments. In line with the objectives of the 'Generali 2021' strategy, social and environmental products counted for € 15,225 million of total premiums. Life net inflowsgrew to € 13,632 million (+19.6%), and the Life Technical Reserves, driven by the strong net inflows, increased by 7.6% to € 369.4 billion. Life segment premiumsreached € 48,260 million, an increase of 4.5% thanks to a strong performance in the second half of the year. P&C segment premiums, amounting to € 21,526 million, increased by 3.9% thanks to the trends witnessed in the motor and non-motor businesses and confirm the positive development posted in previous quarters. Balance sheet highlights (€ billion) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Change Total Asset Under Management (*) 630.1 488.3 29% of which Asset Under Management of third parties 161.8 72.3 n.s. Life Technical Reserves 369.4 343.4 7.6% Group's shareholders' equity 28.3 23.6 20.2% Regulatory Solvency Ratio 224% (**) 217% 8 p.p. The representation of Assets Under Management of the entire Group in FY 2018 excludes entities disposed or transferred in the period, in line with the application of IFRS 5.

(**) Preliminary Group Assets Under Managementstood at € 630.1 billion (+29%). The Group's shareholders' equity amounted to € 28,360 million (+20.2%). The change is mainly due to the result pertaining to the Group, the distribution of the dividend and the change in other profits or losses recognised to shareholders' equity (change in AFS reserves). The Group confirms an excellent capital position, with the Regulatory Solvency Ratioat 224%, an increase of 8 p.p. despite the persistently low interest rates. Regarding the financial optimisation objective of the Group's strategic plan, in January 2020 the Group has already reached the mid-point of its debt reduction target range, with a reduction in annual interest spending exceeding the top target set out in the plan. The RoE stood at 12.4%, in line with the target of the 'Generali 2021' strategy. 3 DIVIDEND PER SHARE The dividend per sharethat will be proposed at the next Shareholders' Meeting is € 0.96 up by € 6 cents per share (+6.7%) compared to the previous year (€ 0.90 FY2018) for a total maximum pay-out amount of € 1,513 million. The pay-out ratio, excluding the capital gains relating to the disposals and the one-off expense of the liability management transaction, is equal to 63.6% (63.3% FY2018)3. The dividend payment date is May 20, while shareholders will be entitled to receive the dividend on May 19. The coupon date is May 18. LIFE SEGMENT Strong growth in net inflows to € 13.6 billion (+19.6%) and premiums rose to € 48.3 billion (+4.5%)

Solid new business margin at 3.89% (-0.49 p.p.) and new business value (NBV) at € 1.8 billion (-2.2%)

(-0.49 p.p.) and new business value (NBV) at € 1.8 billion (-2.2%) Operating result grew to € 3.1 billion (+2%) Life Net Inflowsgrew to € 13,632 million, remaining among the highest levels in the sector. The growth rate at 19.6% year-on-year was driven primarily by Italy (+27.3%), France (+33.5%) and Asia (+28.9%) that benefits, in particular, from fewer lapses on savings products. Life technical reservesincreased by 7.6% to € 369.4 billion. Gross written premiumsamounted to € 48,260 million (+4.5%) thanks to a particularly strong fourth quarter. Protection product premiums increased by 7.6%, supported by the growth in all the countries in which the Group operates. Savings also witnessed an increase (+5.5%), reflecting the trends seen in Italy (+6.1%), France (+11.7%) and Germany (+11.6%). Premiums from unit- linked products fell by 2.8% for the full year; however, the final quarter of the year posted a recovery, with positive performances extended across the Group's key areas of operations. New business in terms of PVNBP(Present value of new business premiums) amounted to 45,664 million, an increase of 10.1%. Savings products grew (+15.2%) in the Group's key areas of operations (in particular, thanks to the new savings products without annual guarantee sold in Italy), more than offsetting decreases witnessed in Spain and China. Protection products performed well (+17.3%), especially in Germany and France. The unit-linked business fell (-3.7%), due to the unfavourable performance of production witnessed in Italy that was partially offset by the solid performance in Germany and France. The New Business Marginremained at excellent levels (3.89%, -0.49 p.p.). The slight decrease can be attributed to the unfavourable economic context but is mitigated by the further reduction in financial guarantees and improved productive mix. As a consequence of the actions described above, the new business value(NBV) decreased by 2.2% and stood at € 1,777 million (€ 1,877 million FY2018). The operating resultof the Life segment stood at € 3,129 million (€ 3,067 million FY2018). The increase of 2% reflects the positive development in the technical margin and the investment results. 3Adjusted for the impact of gains and losses coming from disposals.2018 ratio has been restated based on 2018 adjusted profit. 4 (€ million) Operating result NBV (**) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Italy 1,345 1,284 920 978 France 610 585 188 219 Germany(**) 406 424 261 228 Austria, CEE & Russia 315 306 150 143 International(**) 420 495 259 310 Group holding and other companies (*) 33 -27 - - Total 3,129 3,067 1,777 1,877 (*) The figure relating to the operating result also includes the inter-segment cancellations. The NBV figures are at exchange rates based on previous consolidation scope. Germany and International include companies subject to disposal. P&C SEGMENT Premiums increased to € 21.5 billion (+3.9%) thanks to growth in both motor (+2.4%) and non-motor lines of business (+3.8%) 4

non-motor lines of business (+3.8%) Combined Ratio at 92.6% (-0.4 p.p.), the best among its peers, thanks to the improvement in the current year attritional loss ratio

(-0.4 p.p.), the best among its peers, thanks to the improvement in the current year attritional loss ratio Operating result rose to € 2.1 billion (+3.3%) Premiums in the P&C segmentconfirm the growth posted during the year, reaching 21,526 million, up by 3.9% thanks to the positive performance both in the motor and non- motor lines of business.

The increase in the motor segment (+2.4%) was supported by the significant growth in ACEER 5 (+6.1%), reflecting positive trends in the Czech Republic, Hungary and in Austria. France also increased (+4.1%), partly as a result of new distribution partnerships as well as Americas and Southern Europe 6 (+13.5%), mainly due to the pricing adjustments made in Argentina to account for inflation. Motor premium income in Italy fell by 1.3%, as a result of the reduction of motor third-party liability portfolio.

Non-motor premiums also rose (+3.8%), thanks to the positive trends in the Group's areas of operations. In detail, premiums also in ACEER (+6.1%), France (+3.2%), Italy (+2.9%), Germany (+1.7%), and International (+5.8%), driven by Spain (+4.6%). The breakdown for motor and non-motor is provided on direct business. Austria, CEE and Russia. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, USA, Greece, Turkey and Portugal. 5 (€ million) Operating result Combined Ratio 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Italy 495 583 91.9% 91.0% France 205 121 96.8% 99.9% Germany 462 445 89.6% 92.7% Austria, CEE & Russia 551 482 87.2% 88.1% International 283 302 96.9% 95.8% Group holding and other companies (*) 61 59 95.6% 92.1% Of which Europ Assistance 100 95 91.8% 91.4% Total 2,057 1,992 92.6% 93.0% (*)The figure relating to the operating result also includes the inter-segment cancellations The operating resultstood at € 2,057 million (€ 1,992 million FY2018), an increase of 3.3% thanks to the improvement of the technical result. The Combined Ratiowas 92.6% (-0.4 p.p.), the best among peers. The ability in risk selection was confirmed by the decrease in the non-catastrophe current year loss ratio also impacted by approximately € 70 million lower of large man-made claims. The impact from natural catastrophe claims was 2% (1.7% FY2018). ASSET MANAGEMENT SEGMENT The operating resultof the Asset Management segment stood at € 425 million, up by 27%. The increase came primarily from the growth in operating revenues at € 813 million (+34%), driven by the market performance and the consolidation of the revenues of the new multi- boutiques. The net profitof the Asset Management segmentincreased to € 280 million (+19%). Third-partyAssets Under Management7rose from € 27 billion at the end of 2018 to € 106 billion at the end of 2019 primarily due to the integration of the new boutiques and the contribution of assets of a number of companies disposed of during the year. These assets were previously held by the Group and retained under its management as a result of the sale agreements. Total Assets Under Managementreached € 531 billion. HOLDING AND OTHER BUSINESSES SEGMENT The operating resultof the Holding and other businesses segment stood at € 8 million, an improvement compared to € -70 million at 31 December 2018, reflecting the improved performance of Banca Generali, as well as increased income from private equity and the results of the pension fund Planvital (Chile). The net operating Holding expenses were €-529 million (€-467 million FY2018), reflecting the implementation of the Group's strategic projects and the share plan for employees (WeShare). 7This figure refers only to the Asset Management segment. 6 COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY As laid out in the 'Generali 2021' Plan, Sustainability became an enabler of the Company strategies. During the course of 2019, the Group therefore undertook significant initiatives aimed at including sustainability in all business segments. Thanks to these actions, Generali was confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index(first insurance company based in Italy), was incorporated for the first time in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index and was included in the "2020 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations" of Corporate Knights, which ranks the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Following the end of the year, in January, Generali joined the Net-ZeroAsset Owner Alliance, a group of 18 pension funds and insurance companies, created on the back of a United Nations initiative. This initiative is committed to reducing the net greenhouse gas emissions of its portfolios to zero in order to avoid an increase in global temperatures above the Paris target of 1.5°C. Generali collected more than € 15 billion in premiums from social and environmental products, made new green and sustainable investments totalling € 2.7 billion8and was the first insurance company in Europe to issue a subordinated Green Bond (€ 750 million). The Company's Board of Directors approved a climate policywhich makes provision, inter alia, for the commitment not to insure any new coal customer and any new construction of mines or coal-fuelled power plants. The Board of Directors also approved the new Group Materiality Matrix, identifying the four megatrends on which the Group's common strategic initiatives and associated reports will focus: climate change; population ageing and transformation of pension systems; digital transformation and cyber-security; geopolitical, macroeconomic and financial instability. In order to measure and promote employee engagement, the third edition of the Generali Global Engagement Surveywas conducted in June 2019 with a response rate of 89% (+3 compared to 2017). The results of the Survey led to the identification of 430 specific actions aimed at responding to employee requests. Smart working and reskilling for its employees are two of the main initiatives of the People Strategy. Smart working is active in 62% of the Group's areas with the objective of extending it to the entire Group by 2021 to strengthen the ability to adapt to change, to place the central focus on the customer and to instil responsibility in our people through simpler and more flexible organisations. One specific reskilling and upskilling training programme will involve 50% of employees over the next two years. The Group has accelerated the promotion of an inclusive organisational culture which values all diversity, and the publication of the Diversity and Inclusion Index(77% in 2019, with the goal of reaching 100% in 2021) is testimony to the significant commitment pledged by Generali in this area. In 2019, the first shareholding plan for all employees was successfully launched, equal to 0.38% of the share capital, which saw 35% of the entire Group take up the offer. With the objective of becoming a Life-time Partner of our customers in mind, Generali proactively listens to their requirements and responds to their needs: with a RNPS(Relationship Net Promoter Score) in 2019 equal to three points; this reduces the gap with our European competitors. The Generali Group is highly active in the local communities of the countries in which it operates. 8Cumulative figure 2018 - 2019 7 In 2017, The Human Safety Net(THSN) project was launched at global level, now active in 21 countries in collaboration with 46 local partners. Through an innovative model, THSN aims to activate financial and technical resources, as well as the network of people and the skills of Generali's employees and agents to meet shared objectives through three programmes (for families, the entrepreneurship of refugees and new-borns) aimed at bringing lasting change to the lives of people who live in the most vulnerable situations. OUTLOOK In a context of greater uncertainty and volatility due to the further spread of COVID -19 - for which it is not currently possible to make a reasonable estimate of the medium-term impact - we continue to focus on the disciplined execution of the strategy. Generali has promptly implemented a series of initiatives to ensure business continuity and to protect the health of the people who work for the Group and its customers. Generali is a global insurance player that increasingly uses digital technology in its customer relations. It is recognized as one of the most solid operators in the industry thanks to its excellent Solvency level and efficient financial management. The Group therefore is continuing with the disciplined execution of the 'General 2021' strategy along the lines of profitable growth objectives driven by technical performance, efficiency of the operating structure and the solidity of the distribution network. This growth forecasts a positive contribution also from the recent expansion transactions both in Eastern Europe and in Portugal as well as in Asset Management. Thanks to the results posted in 2019 and by leveraging the initiatives undertaken, the Group confirms the targets of the 'Generali 2021' strategic plan, with growth in earnings per share9of between 6% and 8%, an average RoE of more than 11.5% and a dividend pay-out ratio10between 55% and 65%. SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE RESOLUTION IN IMPLEMENTATION OF THE LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 2017 The Board of Directors also approved a capital increase of € 6,278,644 to implement the "Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017," having ascertained the occurrence of the conditions on which it was based. The execution of the resolution of the Board is subject to the authorisation of the related amendments to the articles of association by IVASS. *** Three-year CAGR; adjusted for impact of gains and losses related to disposals. Adjusted for impact for gains and losses related to disposals. 8 MAIN SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN 2020 January Acquisition completed in Portugal ofthe entire ownership stake of the company Seguradoras Unidas and services company AdvanceCare. The transaction, announced in July 2019, represents an important step in the Group's three-year strategy, which foresees the strengthening of Generali's leading position in Europe. Generali did not refinance € 1.25 billion of senior debt coming due in January 2020, coherent with the debt reduction target included in the 'Generali 2021'three-yearplan. Generali included in the 2020 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations of Corporate Knights, which ranks the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Generali joins the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, a group of 18 pension funds and insurance companies created on the back of a United Nations initiative. Energy Hub inaugurated in the Generali Towerin the Citylife district in Milan, an innovative laboratory dedicated to stimulating the physical and mental energy of all employees and promoting healthy and sustainable lifestyles. Designed in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines as part of a preventive health approach, the Energy Hub is the latest step in the welfare journey for the Group's employees. February The Bank Italy authorised ThreeSixty Investments to operate as an SGR (asset management company), Generali's first Italian boutique announced in April 2019. The new company will offermulti-assetinvestment solutions with an innovative and integrated approach on a wide range of asset classes. In line with the Group's sustainability and capital management strategy, Generali defined its first framework for Green Insurance Linked Securities, alternative financial instruments for the transfer of insurance risk to institutional investors. *** The Manager in charge of preparing the company's financial reports, Cristiano Borean, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2, article 154 bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information in this press release corresponds to the document results, books and accounting entries. *** The glossaryand the description of alternative performance indicatorsare available in the 2019 Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group. 9 THE GENERALI GROUP Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of more than € 69.7 billion in 2019. With nearly 72,000 employees serving 61 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. Generali's ambition is to be the Life-time Partner to its customers, offering innovative and personalized solutions thanks to an unmatched distribution network. 10 GROUP'S BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT11 GROUP BALANCE SHEET (€ million) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 1 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 9,401 8,745 1.1 Goodwill 7,180 6,680 1.2 Other intangible assets 2,221 2,065 2 TANGIBLE ASSETS 4,183 3,768 2.1 Land and buildings (self used) 2,888 2,505 2.2 Other tangible assets 1,295 1,263 3 AMOUNTS CEDED TO REINSURERS FROM INSURANCE PROVISIONS 4,382 4,009 4 INVESTMENTS 463,929 412,228 4.1 Land and buildings (investment properties) 14,168 13,650 4.2 Investments in subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures 1,365 1,320 4.3 Held to maturity investments 2,243 2,171 4.4 Loans and receivables 32,285 31,815 4.5 Available for sale financial assets 318,195 283,773 4.6 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 95,672 79,500 of which financial assets where the investment risk is borne by the policyholders and related to 78,475 65,789 pension funds 5 RECEIVABLES 11,954 11,127 5.1 Receivables arising out of direct insurance operations 7,377 7,130 5.2 Receivables arising out of reinsurance operations 1,653 1,481 5.3 Other receivables 2,924 2,515 6 OTHER ASSETS 13,852 69,253 6.1 Non-current assets or disposal groups classified as held for sale 0 55,914 6.2 Deferred acquisition costs 2,121 2,143 6.3 Deferred tax assets 2,478 2,345 6.4 Tax receivables 3,146 3,021 6.5 Other assets 6,108 5,830 7 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 6,874 6,697 TOTAL ASSETS 514,574 515,827 11With regard to the financial statements envisaged by law, note that statutory audit on the data has not been completed. The Group will publish the final version of the Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements e 2019 in accordance with prevailing law, also including the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and Independent Auditor's Reports. 11 (€ million) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 1 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 29,851 24,643 1.1 Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 28,360 23,601 1.1.1 Share capital 1,570 1,565 1.1.2 Other equity instruments 0 0 1.1.3 Capital reserves 7,107 7,107 1.1.4 Revenue reserves and other reserves 10,831 10,035 1.1.5 (Own shares) -7 -7 1.1.6 Reserve for currency translation differences -28 -146 1.1.7 Reserve for unrealized gains and losses on available for sale financial assets 7,458 3,454 1.1.8 Reserve for other unrealized gains and losses through equity -1,240 -716 1.1.9 Result of the period attributable to the Group 2,670 2,309 1.2 Shareholders' equity attributable to minority interests 1,491 1,042 1.2.1 Share capital and reserves 1,114 904 1.2.2 Reserve for unrealized gains and losses through equity 108 -50 1.2.3 Result of the period attributable to minority interests 269 189 2 OTHER PROVISIONS 1,736 1,744 3 INSURANCE PROVISIONS 419,213 377,828 of which insurance provisions for policies where the investment risk is borne by the policyholders 75,407 63,149 and related to pension funds 4 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES 40,904 38,540 4.1 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 4,983 4,159 of which financial liabilities where the investment risk is borne by the policyholders and related to 3,532 2,754 pension funds 4.2 Other financial liabilities 35,921 34,382 of which subordinated liabilities 7,717 8,124 5 PAYABLES 11,178 9,287 5.1 Payables arising out of direct insurance operations 4,240 3,424 5.2 Payables arising out of reinsurance operations 697 658 5.3 Other payables 6,241 5,205 6 OTHER LIABILITIES 11,693 63,785 6.1 Liabilities directly associated with non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for 0 54,883 sale 6.2 Deferred tax liabilities 3,174 1,789 6.3 Tax payables 2,012 1,800 6.4 Other liabilities 6,508 5,313 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 514,574 515,827 12 GROUP INCOME STATEMENT (€ million) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 1.1 Net earned premiums 66,239 63,405 1.1.1 Gross earned premiums 68,137 65,192 1.1.2 Earned premiums ceded -1,898 -1,786 1.2 Fee and commission income and income from financial service activities 1,354 1,028 1.3 Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 10,177 -6,008 of which net income from financial instruments where the investment risk is borne by the 9,748 -5,835 policyholders and related to pension funds 1.4 Income from subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures 148 166 1.5 Income from other financial instruments and land and buildings (investment properties) 13,566 12,712 1.5.1 Interest income 8,149 8,158 1.5.2 Other income 2,624 2,250 1.5.3 Realized gains 2,672 2,146 1.5.4 Unrealized gains and reversal of impairment losses 121 157 1.6 Other income 3,151 3,397 1 TOTAL INCOME 94,635 74,699 2.1 Net insurance benefits and claims -71,062 -52,032 2.1.1 Claims paid and change in insurance provisions -72,321 -53,239 2.1.2 Reinsurers' share 1,259 1,207 2.2 Fee and commission expenses and expenses from financial service activities -650 -576 2.3 Expenses from subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures -60 -16 2.4 Expenses from other financial instruments and land and buildings (investment properties) -3,265 -3,467 2.4.1 Interest expense -1,024 -1,010 2.4.2 Other expenses -416 -355 2.4.3 Realized losses -1,083 -680 2.4.4 Unrealized losses and impairment losses -742 -1,423 2.5 Acquisition and administration costs -11,551 -10,682 2.5.1 Commissions and other acquisition costs -8,587 -8,015 2.5.2 Investment management expenses -230 -228 2.5.3 Other administration costs -2,735 -2,438 2.6 Other expenses -4,459 -4,477 2 TOTAL EXPENSES -91,048 -71,250 EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES 3,587 3,450 3 Income taxes -1,122 -1,126 EARNINGS AFTER TAXES 2,465 2,324 4 RESULT OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 475 173 CONSOLIDATED RESULT OF THE PERIOD 2,939 2,497 Result of the period attributable to the Group 2,670 2,309 Result of the period attributable to minority interests 269 189 EARNING PER SHARE Basic earning per share (€) 1.70 1.48 From continuing operations 1.40 1.37 Diluted earning per share (€) 1.68 1,45 From continuing operations 1.38 1.34 13 PARENT COMPANY'S BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT 12 BALANCE SHEET (in thousands euro) BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Ye a r 2019 Ye a r 2018 A. SUBSCRIBED CAPIT AL UNPAID 0 0 of which called-up capital 0 INT ANGIBLE ASSET S 1. Acquisition commissions to be amortised a) life business 0 b) non-life business 0 0 2. Other acquisition costs 0 3. Formation and development expenses 0 4. Goodwill 0 5. Other intangible assets 32,963 32,963 39,193 INVEST MENT S I Land and Buildings 1. Property used for own activities 548 2. Property used by third parties 91,678 3. Other properties 0 4. Other realty rights 0 5. Assets in progress and payments on account 2,388 94,614 Investments in affiliated companies and other shareholdings 1. Interests in a) parent companies 0 b) affiliated companies 29,293,509 c) affiliates of parent companies 0 d) associated companies 214,046 e) other 56,213 29,563,767 2. Debt securities issued by a) parent companies 0 b) affiliated companies 0 c) affiliates of parent companies 0 d) associated companies 0 e) other 0 0 3. Loans to a) parent companies 0 b) affiliated companies 1,638,758 c) affiliates of parent companies 0 d) associated companies 0 e) other 0 1,638,758 31,202,525 32,963 39,193 12With regard to the financial statements envisaged by law, note that statutory audit on the data has not been completed. The Group will publish the final version of the Proposal of Management Report and Financial Statements of Parent Company 2019 in accordance with prevailing law, also including the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and Independent Auditor's Report. 14 Ye a r 2019 Ye a r 2018 INVEST MENT S (follows) III Other financial investments 1. Equities a) quoted shares 18,675 b) unquoted shares 10,797 c) other interests 7,908 37,380 2. Shares in common investment funds 3,133,387 3. Debt securities and other fixed-income securities a) quoted 1,360,487 b) unquoted 45,937 c) convertible bonds 0 1,406,424 4. Loans a) mortgage loans 0 b) loans on policies 362 c) other loans 320 683 5. Participation in investment pools 0 6. Deposits with credit institutions 145,997 7. Other 441 4,724,312 IV Deposits with ceding companies 4,453,378 40,474,829 41,010,267 INVES TIMENTS FOR THE BENEFIT OF LIFE- AS S URANCE P OLICYHOLDERS WHO BEAR THE INVES TMENT RIS K AND RELATING TO THE ADMINIS TRATION OF P ENS ION FUNDS I - Investiments relating to contracts linked to investments funds and market index 228,576 II - Investiments relating to the administration of pension funds 0 228,576 228,850 D.bis REINSURANCE AMOUNT S OF T ECHNICAL PROVISIONS I NON-LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS 1. Provision for unearned premiums 107,739 2. Provision for claims outstanding 501,371 3. Provision for profit sharing and premium refunds 0 4. Other technical provisions 0 609,110 II - LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS 1. Mathematical provision 790,777 2. Unearned premium provision for supplementary coverage 26,853 3. Provision for claims outstanding 346,336 4. Provision for profit sharing and premium refunds 1,471 5. Other provisions 3,680 6. Provisions for policies where the investment risk is borne by the policyholders and relating to the administration of pension funds 41,476 1,210,592 1,819,702 1,091,647 42,556,070 42,369,957 15 Ye a r 2019 Ye a r 2018 E. RECEIVABLES I Receivables arising out of direct insurance operations 1. Policyholders a) for premiums - current year 144,500 b) for premiums - previous years 71,924 216,424 2. Insurance intermediaries 17,687 3. Current accounts with insurance companies 2,107 4. Policyholders and third parties for recoveries 4,364 240,581 II Receivables arising out of reinsurance operations 1. Reinsurance companies 597,417 2. Reinsurance intermediaries 7,419 604,836 III - Other receivables 1,140,357 1,985,775 1,837,675 OT HER ASSET S I - T angible assets and stocks 1. Furniture, office equipment, internal transport vehicles 1,204 2. Vehicles listed in public registers 1,123 3. Equipment and appliances 0 4. Stocks and other goods 447 2,775 II Cash at bank and in hand 1. Bank and postal deposits 467,307 2. Cheques and cash in hand 78 467,385 IV Other 1. Deferred reinsurance items 5,161 2. Miscellaneous assets 260,325 265,487 735,647 966,024 PREPAYMENT S AND ACCRUED INCOME 1. Interests 50,254 2. Rents 504 3. Other prepayments and accrued income 93,496 144,254 180,815 TO TAL ASSETS 45,421,746 45,354,471 16 BALANCE SHEET LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS Ye a r 2019 Ye a r 2018 A. SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS I - Subscribed capital or equivalent funds 1,569,773 II - Share premium account 3,568,250 III - Revaluation reserve 2,010,835 IV - Legal reserve 313,920 V - Statutory reserve 0 VI - Reserve for parent company shares 0 VII - Other reserve 6,104,538 VIII - Profit or loss brought forward 0 IX - Profit or loss for the financial year 1,514,628 X - Negative reserve for own shares held 3,040 15,078,904 14,976,820 B. SUBORDINAT ED LIABILIT IES 7,834,489 8,290,802 T ECHNICAL PROVISIONS I - NON-LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS 1. Provision for unearned premiums 417,832 2. Provision for claims outstanding 2,131,710 3. Provision for profit sharing and premium refunds 0 4. Other provisions 0 5. Equalisation provision 564 2,550,106 II - LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS 1. Mathematical provision 4,380,807 2. Unearned premium provision for supplementary coverage 55,769 3. Provision for claims outstanding 1,329,319 4. Provision for profit sharing and premium refunds 94,434 5. Other provisions 231,278 6,091,608 8,641,714 8,919,764 PROVISIONS FOR POLICIES WHERE T HE INVEST MENT RISK IS BORNE BY T HE POLICYHOLDER AND RELAT ING T O T HE ADMINIST RAT ION OF PENSION FUNDS I Provisions relating to contracts linked to investments funds and market index 266,411 II Provisions relating to the administration of pension funds 0 266,411 225,895 31,821,518 32,413,281 17 Ye a r 2019 Ye a r 2018 E. PROVISIONS FOR OT HER RISKS AND CHARGES 1. Provision for pensions and similar obligations 0 2. Provisions for taxation 12,239 3. Other provisions 66,385 78,624 132,149 F. DEPOSIT S RECEIVED FROM REINSURERS 498,532 518,396 G. PAYABLES I - Payables arising out of direct insurance operations 1. Insurance intermediaries 14,417 2. Current accounts with insurance companies 6,915 3. Premium deposits and premiums due to policyholders 21,820 4. Guarantee funds in favour of policyholders 0 43,151 II Payables arising out of reinsurance operations 1. Reinsurance companies 236,605 2. Reinsurance intermediaries 52,826 289,431 III - Bond issues 3,133,885 IV - Amounts owed to credit institutions 1,017,062 V - Loans guaranteed by mortgages 0 VI - Other financial liabilities 4,875,339 VII - Provisions for severance pay 1,566 VIII - Other Payables 1. Premium taxes 4,472 2. Other tax liabilities 58,768 3. Social security 1,442 4. Sundry creditors 2,938,386 3,003,068 IX - Other liabilities 1. Deferred reinsurance items 5,333 2. Commissions for premiums in course of collection 18,215 3. Miscellaneous liabilities 367,967 391,515 12,755,018 11,973,307 45,153,692 45,037,132 Ye a r 2019 Ye a r 2018 H. ACCRUALS AND DEFERRED INCOME 1. Interests 229,970 2. Rents 1,846 3. Other accruals and deferred income 36,237 268,054 317,339 TO TAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHO LDERS' FUNDS 45,421,746 45,354,471 18 PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (in thousands euro) PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT Ye a r 2019 Ye a r 2018 I. TECHNICAL ACCOUNT - NON-LIFEINSURANCEBUSINESS 1. EARNED PREMIUMS, NET OF REINSURANCE: a) Gross premiums written 1,982,246 b) (-) Outward reinsurance premiums 625,089 c) Change in the gross provision for unearned premiums 7,180 d) Change in the provision for unearned premiums, reinsurers' share -18,440 1,331,538 1,107,077 2. (+) ALLOCAT ED INVEST MENT RET URN T RANSFERRED FROM T HE NON-T ECHNICAL ACCOUNT (IT EM III. 6) 172,360 138,861 3. OT HER T ECHNICAL INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE 1,143 891 4. CLAIMS INCURRED, NET OF RECOVERIES AND REINSURANCE Claims paid aa) Gross amount 991,283 bb) (-) Reinsurers' share 258,220 733,063 Recoveries net of reinsurance aa) Gross amount 13,555 bb) (-) Reinsurers' share 3,447 10,109 Change in the provision for claims outstanding aa) Gross amount 354,269 bb) (-) Reinsurers' share 89,880 264,389 987,344 799,384 5. CHANGE IN OT HER T ECHNICAL PROVISIONS, NET OF REINSURANCE 0 0 6. PREMIUM REFUNDS AND PROFIT SHARING, NET OF REINSURANCE 537 41 7. OPERAT ING EXPENSES a) Acquisition commissions 290,278 b) Other acquisition costs 36,523 Change in commissions and other acquisition costs to be amortised 0 d) Collecting commissions 637 e) Other administrative expenses 55,024 f) (-) Reinsurance commissions and profit sharing 67,674 314,787 229,836 8. OT HER T ECHNICAL CHARGES, NET OF REINSURANCE 11,950 10,834 9. CHANGE IN T HE EQUALISAT ION PROVISION 97 153 10. BALANCE O N THE TECHNICAL ACCO UNT FO R NO N-LIFE BUSINESS 190,325 206,581 19 Ye a r 2019 Ye a r 2018 II. TECHNICAL ACCOUNT - LIFEASSURANCEBUSINESS 1. PREMIUMS WRIT T EN, NET OF REINSURANCE a) Gross premiums written 1,684,544 b) (-) Outward reinsurance premiums 407,463 1,277,081 1,209,144 2. INVEST MENT INCOME: a) From partecipating interests 1,271,857 (of which, income from Group companies) 1,269,699 From other investments aa) income from land and buildings 0 bb) from other investments 259,076 259,076 (of which, income from Group companies) 195,911 c) Value re-adjustments on investment 10,636 d) Gains on the realisationof investments 5,782 (of which, income from Group companies) 0 1,547,351 1,293,672 3. INCOME AND UNREALISED GAINS ON INVEST MENT S FOR T HE BENEFIT OF POLICYHOLDERS WHO BEAR T HE INVEST MENT RISK AND ON INVEST MENT RELAT ING T O T HE ADMINIST RAT ION OF PENSION FUNDS 41,398 3,095 4. OT HER T ECHNICAL INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE 9,666 18,628 5. CLAIMS INCURRED, NET OF REINSURANCE Claims paid aa) gross amount 1,747,863 bb) (-) reinsurers' share 325,047 1,422,816 b) Change in the provision for claims outstanding aa) gross amount 177,594 bb) (-) reinsurers' share 27,553 150,041 1,572,857 1,537,735 6. CHANGE IN T HE PROVISION FOR POLICY LIABILIT IES AND IN OT HER T ECHNICAL PROVISIONS, NET OF REINSURANCE Provisions for policy liabilities aa) gross amount -408,179 bb) (-) reinsurers' share 60,323 -468,502 b) Change in the provision for claims outstanding aa) gross amount 7,788 bb) (-) reinsurers' share 707 7,081 c) Other provisions aa) gross amount 206,016 bb) (-) reinsurers' share -10,243 216,259 d) Provisions for policies where the investment risk is borne by the shareholders and relating to the administration of pension funds aa) gross amount 51,093 bb) (-) reinsurers' share -254 51,347 -193,815 -461,490 20 Ye a r 2019 Ye a r 2018 7. PREMIUM REFUNDS AND PROFIT -SHARING, NET OF REINSURANCE 60,991 72,507 8. OPERAT ING EXPENSES a) Acquisition commissions 229,432 b) Other acquisition costs 6,798 Change in commissions and other acquisition costs to be amortised 0 d) Collecting commissions 0 e) Other administrative expenses 47,868 f) (-) Reinsurance commissions and profit sharing 71,174 212,924 204,807 9. INVEST MENT CHARGES a) Investment administration charges, including interest 13,564 b) Value adjustments on investments 5,541 c) Losses on the realisation of investments 1,153 20,258 43,263 10. EXPENSES AND UNREALISED LOSSES ON INVEST MENT S FOR T HE BENEFIT OF POLICYHOLDERS WHO BEAR T HE INVEST MENT RISK AND ON INVEST MENT RELAT ING T O T HE ADMINIST RAT ION OF PENSION FUNDS 3,865 20,650 11. OT HER T ECHNICAL CHARGES, NET OF REINSURANCE 1,128 720 12. (-) ALLOCAT ED INVEST MENT RET URN T RANSFERRED T O T HE NON-T ECHNICAL ACCOUNT (item III. 4) 1,044,531 759,761 13. BALANCE O N THE TECHNICAL ACCO UNT FO R LIFE BUSINESS (item III.2) 152,756 346,586 NON TECHNICAL ACCOUNT 1. BALANCE ON T HE T ECHNICAL ACCOUNT FOR NON-LIFE BUSINESS (Item I.10) 190,325 206,581 2. BALANCE ON T HE T ECHNICAL ACCOUNT FOR LIFE BUSINESS (Item I.13) 152,756 346,586 3. NON-LIFE INVEST MENT INCOME a) From partecipating interests 1,275,797 (of which, income from Group companies) 1,275,122 From other investments aa) income from land and buildings 5,156 bb) from other investments 74,345 79,501 (of which, income from Group companies) 62,245 c) Value re-adjustments on investment 7,629 d) Gains on the realisationof investments 7,666 (of which, income from Group companies) 0 1,370,593 1,248,898 21 Ye a r 2019 Ye a r 2018 4. (+) ALLOCAT ED INVEST MENT RET URN T RANSFERRED FROM T HE LIFE T ECHNICAL ACCOUNT (item iI. 2) 1,044,531 759,761 5. INVEST MENT CHARGES FOR NON-LIFE BUSINESS a) Investment administration charges, including interest 3,796 b) Value adjustments on investments 110,808 c) Losses on realisation of investments 11,423 126,028 59,515 6. (-) ALLOCAT ED INVEST MENT RET URN T RANSFERRED T O T HE NON-LIFE T ECHNICAL ACCOUNT (item I. 2) 172,360 138,861 7. OT HER INCOME 240,848 281,096 8. OT HER CHARGES 1,622,376 1,508,703 9. RESULT FRO M O RDINARY ACTIVITY 1,078,290 1,135,844 10. EXT RAORDINARY INCOME 184,799 238,793 11. EXT RAORDINARY CHARGES 16,246 48,153 12. EXTRAO RDINARY PRO FIT O R LO SS 168,552 190,641 13. RESULT BEFO RE TAXATIO N 1,246,842 1,326,485 14. INCOME T AXES -267,785 -146,798 15. PRO FIT (LO SS) FO R THE YEAR 1,514,628 1,473,283 22 Attachments Original document

