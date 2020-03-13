Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Financial - Press Release

Log in
03/13/2020

13/03/2020

PRESS RELEASE

Media Relations

  1. +39.02.43535014
    media@generali.com

Investor Relations

  1. +39.040.671402
    ir@generali.com

www.generali.com

user: Generali

user: @GENERALI

user: generaligroup

user: GruppoGenerali

GENERALI GROUP CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 20191

Record FY2019 operating result of € 5.2 billion (+6.9%) with profit up at € 2.7 billion (+15.7%). Excellent capital position with solvency ratio at 224%, dividend increasing by 6.7% to

  • 0.96 per share
  • Operating result at € 5.2 billion (+6.9%), thanks to contributions of all business segments
  • Strong profit growth to € 2.7 billion (+15.7%). Adjusted net profit2stood at € 2.2 billion. Excluding the one-off expense of € 188 million for the liability management transaction related to the buyback of subordinated notes, the adjusted net profit was € 2.4 billion (+6.6%)
  • Best Life net inflows among peers at € 13.6 billion (+19.6%). Life technical reserves grew to € 369.4 billion (+7.6%). New Business Margin confirmed at excellent levels 3.89%(-0.49 p.p.)
  • In P&C, gross premiums grew to € 21.5 billion (+3.9%). Combined Ratio at 92.6%(-0.4 p.p.), the best among peers
  • Thanks to the positive trends in the Life and P&C segments, gross written premiums came to € 69.8 billion (+4.3%), of which € 15.2 billion from social and environmental products
  • Asset Management profit rose to € 280 million (+19%)
  • Excellent capital position with Regulatory Solvency Ratio at 224% (217% FY2018, +8 p.p.)
  • Proposed dividend per share of € 0.96 up by 6.7% (€ 0.90 FY2018)

Generali Group CEO Philippe Donnetcommented: "Generali closed 2019 with the best operating result in its history and with an excellent capital position, consolidating its role as a global leader in the industry. This set of results confirms that we are fully on track to meet all the targets of the 'Generali 2021' strategic plan. The disciplined implementation of the strategy is driving profitable growth across all business lines and has made it possible to enhance the diversification of the sources of profit, with Life net inflows at excellent levels and the best Combined Ratio among peers. These results, obtained despite the macroeconomic context, were achieved thanks to the contribution from all of Generali's people - employees, agents and partners - who work to help us achieve our ambition of being a Life-time Partner to our customers. Our priority is to foster the Group's growth that incorporates our long-term

  1. Changes in premiums, Life net inflows and PVNBP (present value of new business premiums) are presented in equivalent terms (at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation). Changes in the operating result, own investments and Life technical provisions exclude assets disposed of during the comparison period.
  2. Adjusted net profit does not include the impact of gains and losses related to disposals.

1

commitment to Sustainability. We have set clear and measurable objectives focussing on the environment - with regard to direct environmental impact, products and investments - employee well-being, the local communities in which we operate as well as the highest standards of governance. Our performance in 2019 and the progress we have made towards

the targets of the 'Generali 2021' strategic plan also put us in a strong position to face the

rapidly evolving situation caused by the global COVID - 19 outbreak around the world. Our key priority is to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our employees while guaranteeing the continuity of all our operations and maintaining our full product offering and client service levels".

Turin - At a meeting chaired by Gabriele Galateri di Genola, the Assicurazioni Generali Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements and the Parent Company's draft financial statements for the year 2019.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In 2019, the Group achieved solid and profitable growth across all business segments thanks to the disciplined and effective implementation of the 'Generali 2021' strategic plan. The results confirm the Group's technical excellence and its solid capital position, despite a deterioration in macroeconomic conditions and a continuing scenario of low interest rates.

P&L highlights

(€ million)

31/12//2019

31/12/2018

Change

Total gross premium written

69,785

66,691

4.3%

Life segment

48,260

46,084

4.5%

P&C segment

21,526

20,607

3.9%

Life net inflows

13,632

11,369

19.6%

Consolidated operating result

5,192

4,857

6.9%

Life segment

3,129

3,067

2.0%

P&C segment

2,057

1,992

3.3%

Asset Management segment

425

335

26.9%

Holding and other business segment

8

-70

n.s.

Intersegment cancellations

-427

-467

-8.5%

Result for the period pertaining to the Group

2,670

2,309

15.7%

Adjusted Group net profit (*)

2,191

2,233

n.c.

Adjusted Group net profit excluding one-off liability

2,379

2,233

6,6%

management (**)

Adjusted net EPS excluding one-off liability management (**)

1.52

1.43

6.3%

  1. Profit adjusted for the impact of capital gains and losses deriving from disposals. The relevant change is indicated as not comparable (n.c.) given that 2019 includes theone-off expense indicated below.
    (**) Profit and EPS adjusted for the impact of capital gains and losses deriving from disposals and the loss stemming from liability management.

The Group's operating resultrepresents its best-ever performance at € 5,192 million, an increase of 6.9% year-on-year (€ 4,857 million FY2018) thanks to the positive performance of all business segments. The Life and P&C segments confirm the excellent technical profitability, evidenced by the Combined Ratio at 92.6% (-0.4 p.p.) and by the New Business Margin at 3.89% (-0.49 p.p.). The increase in the Asset Management segment is largely driven by the

2

overall market trend and by the consolidation of the revenues from the new multi-boutiques. The operating result from the Holding and Other Businesses benefitted from the performance of Banca Generali and from the increased returns from Private Equity.

The Group non-operatingresultstood at € -1,581 million (€ -1,361 million FY2018) and includes the gross one-off expense of € 245 million from the liability management transaction regarding the buyback of subordinated notes.

Net profitgrew to € 2,670 million (+15.7%) and reflects the improvement of the operating result as well as the contribution from the operations that are in the process of being sold or were sold. Adjusted net profit, which does not include the impact of gains and losses related to disposals for a total of € 475 million, reached € 2,191 million. Excluding the one-off net expense of € 188 million for the above-mentioned liability management transaction, the adjusted net profit was € 2,379 million, with an increase of 6.6%.

The Asset Management business segmentprofit grew to € 280 million (+19%).

Gross written premiumsfor the Group amounted to € 69,785 million, an increase of 4.3% as a result of the positive development of both business segments. In line with the objectives of the 'Generali 2021' strategy, social and environmental products counted for € 15,225 million of total premiums.

Life net inflowsgrew to € 13,632 million (+19.6%), and the Life Technical Reserves, driven by the strong net inflows, increased by 7.6% to € 369.4 billion. Life segment premiumsreached € 48,260 million, an increase of 4.5% thanks to a strong performance in the second half of the year.

P&C segment premiums, amounting to € 21,526 million, increased by 3.9% thanks to the trends witnessed in the motor and non-motor businesses and confirm the positive development posted in previous quarters.

Balance sheet highlights

(€ billion)

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

Change

Total Asset Under Management (*)

630.1

488.3

29%

of which Asset Under Management of third parties

161.8

72.3

n.s.

Life Technical Reserves

369.4

343.4

7.6%

Group's shareholders' equity

28.3

23.6

20.2%

Regulatory Solvency Ratio

224% (**)

217%

8 p.p.

  1. The representation of Assets Under Management of the entire Group in FY 2018 excludes entities disposed or transferred in the period, in line with the application of IFRS 5.
    (**) Preliminary

Group Assets Under Managementstood at € 630.1 billion (+29%).

The Group's shareholders' equity amounted to € 28,360 million (+20.2%). The change is mainly due to the result pertaining to the Group, the distribution of the dividend and the change in other profits or losses recognised to shareholders' equity (change in AFS reserves).

The Group confirms an excellent capital position, with the Regulatory Solvency Ratioat 224%, an increase of 8 p.p. despite the persistently low interest rates.

Regarding the financial optimisation objective of the Group's strategic plan, in January 2020 the Group has already reached the mid-point of its debt reduction target range, with a reduction in annual interest spending exceeding the top target set out in the plan.

The RoE stood at 12.4%, in line with the target of the 'Generali 2021' strategy.

3

DIVIDEND PER SHARE

The dividend per sharethat will be proposed at the next Shareholders' Meeting is € 0.96 up by € 6 cents per share (+6.7%) compared to the previous year (€ 0.90 FY2018) for a total maximum pay-out amount of € 1,513 million. The pay-out ratio, excluding the capital gains relating to the disposals and the one-off expense of the liability management transaction, is equal to 63.6% (63.3% FY2018)3.

The dividend payment date is May 20, while shareholders will be entitled to receive the dividend on May 19. The coupon date is May 18.

LIFE SEGMENT

  • Strong growth in net inflows to € 13.6 billion (+19.6%) and premiums rose to € 48.3 billion (+4.5%)
  • Solid new business margin at 3.89%(-0.49 p.p.) and new business value (NBV) at € 1.8 billion (-2.2%)
  • Operating result grew to € 3.1 billion (+2%)

Life Net Inflowsgrew to € 13,632 million, remaining among the highest levels in the sector. The growth rate at 19.6% year-on-year was driven primarily by Italy (+27.3%), France (+33.5%) and Asia (+28.9%) that benefits, in particular, from fewer lapses on savings products. Life technical reservesincreased by 7.6% to € 369.4 billion.

Gross written premiumsamounted to € 48,260 million (+4.5%) thanks to a particularly strong fourth quarter.

Protection product premiums increased by 7.6%, supported by the growth in all the countries in which the Group operates. Savings also witnessed an increase (+5.5%), reflecting the trends seen in Italy (+6.1%), France (+11.7%) and Germany (+11.6%). Premiums from unit- linked products fell by 2.8% for the full year; however, the final quarter of the year posted a recovery, with positive performances extended across the Group's key areas of operations.

New business in terms of PVNBP(Present value of new business premiums) amounted to

  • 45,664 million, an increase of 10.1%.

Savings products grew (+15.2%) in the Group's key areas of operations (in particular, thanks to the new savings products without annual guarantee sold in Italy), more than offsetting decreases witnessed in Spain and China. Protection products performed well (+17.3%), especially in Germany and France. The unit-linked business fell (-3.7%), due to the unfavourable performance of production witnessed in Italy that was partially offset by the solid performance in Germany and France.

The New Business Marginremained at excellent levels (3.89%, -0.49 p.p.). The slight decrease can be attributed to the unfavourable economic context but is mitigated by the further reduction in financial guarantees and improved productive mix.

As a consequence of the actions described above, the new business value(NBV) decreased by 2.2% and stood at € 1,777 million (€ 1,877 million FY2018).

The operating resultof the Life segment stood at € 3,129 million (€ 3,067 million FY2018). The increase of 2% reflects the positive development in the technical margin and the investment results.

3Adjusted for the impact of gains and losses coming from disposals.2018 ratio has been restated based on 2018 adjusted profit.

4

(€ million)

Operating result

NBV (**)

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

Italy

1,345

1,284

920

978

France

610

585

188

219

Germany(**)

406

424

261

228

Austria, CEE & Russia

315

306

150

143

International(**)

420

495

259

310

Group holding and other companies (*)

33

-27

-

-

Total

3,129

3,067

1,777

1,877

(*) The figure relating to the operating result also includes the inter-segment cancellations.

  1. The NBV figures are at exchange rates based on previous consolidation scope. Germany and International include companies subject to disposal.

P&C SEGMENT

  • Premiums increased to € 21.5 billion (+3.9%) thanks to growth in both motor (+2.4%) andnon-motor lines of business (+3.8%)4
  • Combined Ratio at 92.6%(-0.4 p.p.), the best among its peers, thanks to the improvement in the current year attritional loss ratio
  • Operating result rose to € 2.1 billion (+3.3%)

Premiums in the P&C segmentconfirm the growth posted during the year, reaching

  • 21,526 million, up by 3.9% thanks to the positive performance both in the motor and non- motor lines of business.
    The increase in the motor segment(+2.4%) was supported by the significant growth in ACEER5(+6.1%), reflecting positive trends in the Czech Republic, Hungary and in Austria. France also increased (+4.1%), partly as a result of new distribution partnerships as well as Americas and Southern Europe6(+13.5%), mainly due to the pricing adjustments made in Argentina to account for inflation. Motor premium income in Italy fell by 1.3%, as a result of the reduction of motor third-party liability portfolio.
    Non-motorpremiumsalso rose (+3.8%), thanks to the positive trends in the Group's areas of operations. In detail, premiums also in ACEER (+6.1%), France (+3.2%), Italy (+2.9%), Germany (+1.7%), and International (+5.8%), driven by Spain (+4.6%).
  1. The breakdown for motor andnon-motor is provided on direct business.
  2. Austria, CEE and Russia.
  3. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, USA, Greece, Turkey and Portugal.

5

(€ million)

Operating result

Combined Ratio

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

Italy

495

583

91.9%

91.0%

France

205

121

96.8%

99.9%

Germany

462

445

89.6%

92.7%

Austria, CEE & Russia

551

482

87.2%

88.1%

International

283

302

96.9%

95.8%

Group holding and other companies (*)

61

59

95.6%

92.1%

Of which Europ Assistance

100

95

91.8%

91.4%

Total

2,057

1,992

92.6%

93.0%

(*)The figure relating to the operating result also includes the inter-segment cancellations

The operating resultstood at € 2,057 million (€ 1,992 million FY2018), an increase of 3.3% thanks to the improvement of the technical result.

The Combined Ratiowas 92.6% (-0.4 p.p.), the best among peers. The ability in risk selection was confirmed by the decrease in the non-catastrophe current year loss ratio also impacted by approximately € 70 million lower of large man-made claims. The impact from natural catastrophe claims was 2% (1.7% FY2018).

ASSET MANAGEMENT SEGMENT

The operating resultof the Asset Management segment stood at € 425 million, up by 27%. The increase came primarily from the growth in operating revenues at € 813 million (+34%), driven by the market performance and the consolidation of the revenues of the new multi- boutiques.

The net profitof the Asset Management segmentincreased to € 280 million (+19%).

Third-partyAssets Under Management7rose from € 27 billion at the end of 2018 to € 106 billion at the end of 2019 primarily due to the integration of the new boutiques and the contribution of assets of a number of companies disposed of during the year. These assets were previously held by the Group and retained under its management as a result of the sale agreements.

Total Assets Under Managementreached € 531 billion.

HOLDING AND OTHER BUSINESSES SEGMENT

The operating resultof the Holding and other businesses segment stood at € 8 million, an improvement compared to € -70 million at 31 December 2018, reflecting the improved performance of Banca Generali, as well as increased income from private equity and the results of the pension fund Planvital (Chile).

The net operating Holding expenses were €-529 million (€-467 million FY2018), reflecting the implementation of the Group's strategic projects and the share plan for employees (WeShare).

7This figure refers only to the Asset Management segment.

6

COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

As laid out in the 'Generali 2021' Plan, Sustainability became an enabler of the Company strategies. During the course of 2019, the Group therefore undertook significant initiatives aimed at including sustainability in all business segments.

Thanks to these actions, Generali was confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index(first insurance company based in Italy), was incorporated for the first time in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index and was included in the "2020 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations" of Corporate Knights, which ranks the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Following the end of the year, in January, Generali joined the Net-ZeroAsset Owner Alliance, a group of 18 pension funds and insurance companies, created on the back of a United Nations initiative. This initiative is committed to reducing the net greenhouse gas emissions of its portfolios to zero in order to avoid an increase in global temperatures above the Paris target of 1.5°C.

Generali collected more than € 15 billion in premiums from social and environmental products, made new green and sustainable investments totalling € 2.7 billion8and was the first insurance company in Europe to issue a subordinated Green Bond (€ 750 million).

The Company's Board of Directors approved a climate policywhich makes provision, inter alia, for the commitment not to insure any new coal customer and any new construction of mines or coal-fuelled power plants. The Board of Directors also approved the new Group Materiality Matrix, identifying the four megatrends on which the Group's common strategic initiatives and associated reports will focus: climate change; population ageing and transformation of pension systems; digital transformation and cyber-security; geopolitical, macroeconomic and financial instability.

In order to measure and promote employee engagement, the third edition of the Generali Global Engagement Surveywas conducted in June 2019 with a response rate of 89% (+3

  1. compared to 2017). The results of the Survey led to the identification of 430 specific actions aimed at responding to employee requests. Smart working and reskilling for its employees are two of the main initiatives of the People Strategy. Smart working is active in 62% of the Group's areas with the objective of extending it to the entire Group by 2021 to strengthen the ability to adapt to change, to place the central focus on the customer and to instil responsibility in our people through simpler and more flexible organisations.

One specific reskilling and upskilling training programme will involve 50% of employees over the next two years. The Group has accelerated the promotion of an inclusive organisational culture which values all diversity, and the publication of the Diversity and Inclusion Index(77% in 2019, with the goal of reaching 100% in 2021) is testimony to the significant commitment pledged by Generali in this area. In 2019, the first shareholding plan for all employees was successfully launched, equal to 0.38% of the share capital, which saw 35% of the entire Group take up the offer.

With the objective of becoming a Life-time Partner of our customers in mind, Generali proactively listens to their requirements and responds to their needs: with a RNPS(Relationship Net Promoter Score) in 2019 equal to three points; this reduces the gap with our European competitors.

The Generali Group is highly active in the local communities of the countries in which it operates.

8Cumulative figure 2018 - 2019

7

In 2017, The Human Safety Net(THSN) project was launched at global level, now active in 21 countries in collaboration with 46 local partners. Through an innovative model, THSN aims to activate financial and technical resources, as well as the network of people and the skills of Generali's employees and agents to meet shared objectives through three programmes (for families, the entrepreneurship of refugees and new-borns) aimed at bringing lasting change to the lives of people who live in the most vulnerable situations.

OUTLOOK

In a context of greater uncertainty and volatility due to the further spread of COVID -19 - for which it is not currently possible to make a reasonable estimate of the medium-term impact - we continue to focus on the disciplined execution of the strategy. Generali has promptly implemented a series of initiatives to ensure business continuity and to protect the health of the people who work for the Group and its customers. Generali is a global insurance player that increasingly uses digital technology in its customer relations. It is recognized as one of the most solid operators in the industry thanks to its excellent Solvency level and efficient financial management.

The Group therefore is continuing with the disciplined execution of the 'General 2021' strategy along the lines of profitable growth objectives driven by technical performance, efficiency of the operating structure and the solidity of the distribution network. This growth forecasts a positive contribution also from the recent expansion transactions both in Eastern Europe and in Portugal as well as in Asset Management.

Thanks to the results posted in 2019 and by leveraging the initiatives undertaken, the Group confirms the targets of the 'Generali 2021' strategic plan, with growth in earnings per share9of between 6% and 8%, an average RoE of more than 11.5% and a dividend pay-out ratio10between 55% and 65%.

SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE RESOLUTION IN IMPLEMENTATION OF THE LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 2017

The Board of Directors also approved a capital increase of € 6,278,644 to implement the "Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017," having ascertained the occurrence of the conditions on which it was based. The execution of the resolution of the Board is subject to the authorisation of the related amendments to the articles of association by IVASS.

***

  1. Three-yearCAGR; adjusted for impact of gains and losses related to disposals.
  2. Adjusted for impact for gains and losses related to disposals.

8

MAIN SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN 2020

January

Acquisition completed in Portugal ofthe entire ownership stake of the company Seguradoras Unidas and services company AdvanceCare. The transaction, announced in July 2019, represents an important step in the Group's three-year strategy, which foresees the strengthening of Generali's leading position in Europe.

Generali did not refinance € 1.25 billion of senior debt coming due in January 2020, coherent with the debt reduction target included in the 'Generali 2021'three-yearplan.

Generali included in the 2020 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations of Corporate Knights, which ranks the 100 most sustainable companies in the world.

Generali joins the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, a group of 18 pension funds and insurance companies created on the back of a United Nations initiative.

Energy Hub inaugurated in the Generali Towerin the Citylife district in Milan, an innovative laboratory dedicated to stimulating the physical and mental energy of all employees and promoting healthy and sustainable lifestyles. Designed in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines as part of a preventive health approach, the Energy Hub is the latest step in the welfare journey for the Group's employees.

February

The Bank Italy authorised ThreeSixty Investments to operate as an SGR (asset management company), Generali's first Italian boutique announced in April 2019. The new company will offermulti-assetinvestment solutions with an innovative and integrated approach on a wide range of asset classes.

In line with the Group's sustainability and capital management strategy, Generali defined its first framework for Green Insurance Linked Securities, alternative financial instruments for the transfer of insurance risk to institutional investors.

***

The Manager in charge of preparing the company's financial reports, Cristiano Borean, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2, article 154 bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information in this press release corresponds to the document results, books and accounting entries.

***

The glossaryand the description of alternative performance indicatorsare available in the 2019 Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group.

9

THE GENERALI GROUP

Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of more than € 69.7 billion in 2019. With nearly 72,000 employees serving 61 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. Generali's ambition is to be the Life-time Partner to its customers, offering innovative and personalized solutions thanks to an unmatched distribution network.

10

GROUP'S BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT11

GROUP BALANCE SHEET

(€ million)

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

1 INTANGIBLE ASSETS

9,401

8,745

1.1

Goodwill

7,180

6,680

1.2

Other intangible assets

2,221

2,065

2 TANGIBLE ASSETS

4,183

3,768

2.1

Land and buildings (self used)

2,888

2,505

2.2

Other tangible assets

1,295

1,263

3 AMOUNTS CEDED TO REINSURERS FROM INSURANCE PROVISIONS

4,382

4,009

4 INVESTMENTS

463,929

412,228

4.1

Land and buildings (investment properties)

14,168

13,650

4.2

Investments in subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures

1,365

1,320

4.3

Held to maturity investments

2,243

2,171

4.4

Loans and receivables

32,285

31,815

4.5

Available for sale financial assets

318,195

283,773

4.6

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

95,672

79,500

of which financial assets where the investment risk is borne by the policyholders and related to

78,475

65,789

pension funds

5 RECEIVABLES

11,954

11,127

5.1

Receivables arising out of direct insurance operations

7,377

7,130

5.2

Receivables arising out of reinsurance operations

1,653

1,481

5.3

Other receivables

2,924

2,515

6 OTHER ASSETS

13,852

69,253

6.1

Non-current assets or disposal groups classified as held for sale

0

55,914

6.2

Deferred acquisition costs

2,121

2,143

6.3

Deferred tax assets

2,478

2,345

6.4

Tax receivables

3,146

3,021

6.5

Other assets

6,108

5,830

7 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

6,874

6,697

TOTAL ASSETS

514,574

515,827

11With regard to the financial statements envisaged by law, note that statutory audit on the data has not been completed. The Group will publish the final version of the Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements e 2019 in accordance with prevailing law, also including the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and Independent Auditor's Reports.

11

(€ million)

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

1 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

29,851

24,643

1.1

Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group

28,360

23,601

1.1.1 Share capital

1,570

1,565

1.1.2 Other equity instruments

0

0

1.1.3 Capital reserves

7,107

7,107

1.1.4 Revenue reserves and other reserves

10,831

10,035

1.1.5 (Own shares)

-7

-7

1.1.6 Reserve for currency translation differences

-28

-146

1.1.7 Reserve for unrealized gains and losses on available for sale financial assets

7,458

3,454

1.1.8 Reserve for other unrealized gains and losses through equity

-1,240

-716

1.1.9 Result of the period attributable to the Group

2,670

2,309

1.2

Shareholders' equity attributable to minority interests

1,491

1,042

1.2.1 Share capital and reserves

1,114

904

1.2.2 Reserve for unrealized gains and losses through equity

108

-50

1.2.3 Result of the period attributable to minority interests

269

189

2 OTHER PROVISIONS

1,736

1,744

3 INSURANCE PROVISIONS

419,213

377,828

of which insurance provisions for policies where the investment risk is borne by the policyholders

75,407

63,149

and related to pension funds

4 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

40,904

38,540

4.1

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

4,983

4,159

of which financial liabilities where the investment risk is borne by the policyholders and related to

3,532

2,754

pension funds

4.2

Other financial liabilities

35,921

34,382

of which subordinated liabilities

7,717

8,124

5 PAYABLES

11,178

9,287

5.1

Payables arising out of direct insurance operations

4,240

3,424

5.2

Payables arising out of reinsurance operations

697

658

5.3

Other payables

6,241

5,205

6 OTHER LIABILITIES

11,693

63,785

6.1

Liabilities directly associated with non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for

0

54,883

sale

6.2

Deferred tax liabilities

3,174

1,789

6.3

Tax payables

2,012

1,800

6.4

Other liabilities

6,508

5,313

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

514,574

515,827

12

GROUP INCOME STATEMENT

(€ million)

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

1.1

Net earned premiums

66,239

63,405

1.1.1 Gross earned premiums

68,137

65,192

1.1.2 Earned premiums ceded

-1,898

-1,786

1.2

Fee and commission income and income from financial service activities

1,354

1,028

1.3

Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

10,177

-6,008

of which net income from financial instruments where the investment risk is borne by the

9,748

-5,835

policyholders and related to pension funds

1.4

Income from subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures

148

166

1.5

Income from other financial instruments and land and buildings (investment properties)

13,566

12,712

1.5.1 Interest income

8,149

8,158

1.5.2 Other income

2,624

2,250

1.5.3 Realized gains

2,672

2,146

1.5.4 Unrealized gains and reversal of impairment losses

121

157

1.6

Other income

3,151

3,397

1 TOTAL INCOME

94,635

74,699

2.1

Net insurance benefits and claims

-71,062

-52,032

2.1.1 Claims paid and change in insurance provisions

-72,321

-53,239

2.1.2 Reinsurers' share

1,259

1,207

2.2

Fee and commission expenses and expenses from financial service activities

-650

-576

2.3

Expenses from subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures

-60

-16

2.4

Expenses from other financial instruments and land and buildings (investment properties)

-3,265

-3,467

2.4.1 Interest expense

-1,024

-1,010

2.4.2 Other expenses

-416

-355

2.4.3 Realized losses

-1,083

-680

2.4.4 Unrealized losses and impairment losses

-742

-1,423

2.5

Acquisition and administration costs

-11,551

-10,682

2.5.1 Commissions and other acquisition costs

-8,587

-8,015

2.5.2 Investment management expenses

-230

-228

2.5.3 Other administration costs

-2,735

-2,438

2.6

Other expenses

-4,459

-4,477

2 TOTAL EXPENSES

-91,048

-71,250

EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES

3,587

3,450

3 Income taxes

-1,122

-1,126

EARNINGS AFTER TAXES

2,465

2,324

4 RESULT OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

475

173

CONSOLIDATED RESULT OF THE PERIOD

2,939

2,497

Result of the period attributable to the Group

2,670

2,309

Result of the period attributable to minority interests

269

189

EARNING PER SHARE

Basic earning per share (€)

1.70

1.48

From continuing operations

1.40

1.37

Diluted earning per share (€)

1.68

1,45

From continuing operations

1.38

1.34

13

PARENT COMPANY'S BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT 12

BALANCE SHEET

(in thousands euro)

BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS

Ye a r 2019

Ye a r 2018

A.

SUBSCRIBED CAPIT AL UNPAID

0

0

of which called-up capital

0

  1. INT ANGIBLE ASSET S

1.

Acquisition commissions to be amortised

a)

life business

0

b)

non-life business

0

0

2.

Other acquisition costs

0

3.

Formation and development expenses

0

4.

Goodwill

0

5.

Other intangible assets

32,963

32,963

39,193

  1. INVEST MENT S

I

Land and Buildings

1.

Property used for own activities

548

2.

Property used by third parties

91,678

3.

Other properties

0

4.

Other realty rights

0

5.

Assets in progress and payments on account

2,388

94,614

  1. Investments in affiliated companies and other shareholdings 1. Interests in

a) parent companies

0

b)

affiliated companies

29,293,509

c)

affiliates of parent companies

0

d) associated companies

214,046

e)

other

56,213

29,563,767

2. Debt securities issued by

a) parent companies

0

b)

affiliated companies

0

c)

affiliates of parent companies

0

d) associated companies

0

e)

other

0

0

3. Loans to

a) parent companies

0

b)

affiliated companies

1,638,758

c)

affiliates of parent companies

0

d) associated companies

0

e)

other

0

1,638,758

31,202,525

32,963

39,193

12With regard to the financial statements envisaged by law, note that statutory audit on the data has not been completed. The Group will publish the final version of the Proposal of Management Report and Financial Statements of Parent Company 2019 in accordance with prevailing law, also including the Board of Statutory

Auditors' Report and Independent Auditor's Report.

14

Ye a r 2019

Ye a r 2018

  1. INVEST MENT S (follows)

III Other financial investments

1.

Equities

a)

quoted shares

18,675

b) unquoted shares

10,797

c)

other interests

7,908

37,380

2.

Shares in common investment funds

3,133,387

3.

Debt securities and other fixed-income securities

a) quoted

1,360,487

b) unquoted

45,937

c)

convertible bonds

0

1,406,424

4.

Loans

a) mortgage loans

0

b)

loans on policies

362

c)

other loans

320

683

5.

Participation in investment pools

0

6.

Deposits with credit institutions

145,997

7.

Other

441

4,724,312

IV

Deposits with ceding companies

4,453,378

40,474,829

41,010,267

  1. INVES TIMENTS FOR THE BENEFIT OF LIFE- AS S URANCE P OLICYHOLDERS WHO BEAR

THE INVES TMENT RIS K AND RELATING TO THE ADMINIS TRATION OF P ENS ION FUNDS

I

- Investiments relating to contracts linked to investments funds and market index

228,576

II

- Investiments relating to the administration of pension funds

0

228,576

228,850

D.bis

REINSURANCE AMOUNT S OF T ECHNICAL PROVISIONS

I

NON-LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS

1.

Provision for unearned premiums

107,739

2.

Provision for claims outstanding

501,371

3.

Provision for profit sharing and premium refunds

0

4.

Other technical provisions

0

609,110

II

- LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS

1.

Mathematical provision

790,777

2.

Unearned premium provision for supplementary coverage

26,853

3.

Provision for claims outstanding

346,336

4.

Provision for profit sharing and premium refunds

1,471

5.

Other provisions

3,680

6. Provisions for policies where the investment risk is borne by the policyholders and relating

to the administration of pension funds

41,476

1,210,592

1,819,702

1,091,647

42,556,070

42,369,957

15

Ye a r 2019

Ye a r 2018

E.

RECEIVABLES

I

Receivables arising out of direct insurance operations

1.

Policyholders

a) for premiums - current year

144,500

b) for premiums - previous years

71,924

216,424

2.

Insurance intermediaries

17,687

3.

Current accounts with insurance companies

2,107

4.

Policyholders and third parties for recoveries

4,364

240,581

II

Receivables arising out of reinsurance operations

1.

Reinsurance companies

597,417

2.

Reinsurance intermediaries

7,419

604,836

III

- Other receivables

1,140,357

1,985,775

1,837,675

  1. OT HER ASSET S

I

- T angible assets and stocks

1.

Furniture, office equipment, internal transport vehicles

1,204

2.

Vehicles listed in public registers

1,123

3.

Equipment and appliances

0

4.

Stocks and other goods

447

2,775

II

Cash at bank and in hand

1.

Bank and postal deposits

467,307

2.

Cheques and cash in hand

78

467,385

IV

Other

1.

Deferred reinsurance items

5,161

2.

Miscellaneous assets

260,325

265,487

735,647

966,024

  1. PREPAYMENT S AND ACCRUED INCOME

1.

Interests

50,254

2.

Rents

504

3.

Other prepayments and accrued income

93,496

144,254

180,815

TO TAL ASSETS

45,421,746

45,354,471

16

BALANCE SHEET

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS

Ye a r 2019

Ye a r 2018

A.

SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS

I

- Subscribed capital or equivalent funds

1,569,773

II

- Share premium account

3,568,250

III

- Revaluation reserve

2,010,835

IV

- Legal reserve

313,920

V

- Statutory reserve

0

VI

- Reserve for parent company shares

0

VII

- Other reserve

6,104,538

VIII

- Profit or loss brought forward

0

IX

- Profit or loss for the financial year

1,514,628

X

- Negative reserve for own shares held

3,040

15,078,904

14,976,820

B.

SUBORDINAT ED LIABILIT IES

7,834,489

8,290,802

  1. T ECHNICAL PROVISIONS

I

- NON-LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS

1.

Provision for unearned premiums

417,832

2.

Provision for claims outstanding

2,131,710

3.

Provision for profit sharing and premium refunds

0

4.

Other provisions

0

5.

Equalisation provision

564

2,550,106

II

- LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS

1.

Mathematical provision

4,380,807

2.

Unearned premium provision for supplementary coverage

55,769

3.

Provision for claims outstanding

1,329,319

4.

Provision for profit sharing and premium refunds

94,434

5.

Other provisions

231,278

6,091,608

8,641,714

8,919,764

  1. PROVISIONS FOR POLICIES WHERE T HE INVEST MENT RISK IS BORNE BY T HE

POLICYHOLDER AND RELAT ING T O T HE ADMINIST RAT ION OF PENSION FUNDS

I

Provisions relating to contracts linked to

investments funds and market index

266,411

II

Provisions relating to the administration of pension funds

0

266,411

225,895

31,821,518

32,413,281

17

Ye a r 2019

Ye a r 2018

E.

PROVISIONS FOR OT HER RISKS AND CHARGES

1.

Provision for pensions and similar obligations

0

2.

Provisions for taxation

12,239

3.

Other provisions

66,385

78,624

132,149

F.

DEPOSIT S RECEIVED FROM REINSURERS

498,532

518,396

G.

PAYABLES

I

- Payables arising out of direct insurance operations

1.

Insurance intermediaries

14,417

2.

Current accounts with insurance companies

6,915

3.

Premium deposits and premiums due to policyholders

21,820

4.

Guarantee funds in favour of policyholders

0

43,151

II

Payables arising out of reinsurance operations

1.

Reinsurance companies

236,605

2.

Reinsurance intermediaries

52,826

289,431

III

- Bond issues

3,133,885

IV

- Amounts owed to credit institutions

1,017,062

V

- Loans guaranteed by mortgages

0

VI

- Other financial liabilities

4,875,339

VII

- Provisions for severance pay

1,566

VIII

- Other Payables

1.

Premium taxes

4,472

2.

Other tax liabilities

58,768

3.

Social security

1,442

4.

Sundry creditors

2,938,386

3,003,068

IX

- Other liabilities

1.

Deferred reinsurance items

5,333

2.

Commissions for premiums in course of collection

18,215

3.

Miscellaneous liabilities

367,967

391,515

12,755,018

11,973,307

45,153,692

45,037,132

Ye a r 2019

Ye a r 2018

H. ACCRUALS AND DEFERRED INCOME

1.

Interests

229,970

2.

Rents

1,846

3.

Other accruals and deferred income

36,237

268,054

317,339

TO TAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHO LDERS' FUNDS

45,421,746

45,354,471

18

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

(in thousands euro)

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

Ye a r 2019

Ye a r 2018

I. TECHNICAL ACCOUNT - NON-LIFEINSURANCEBUSINESS

1. EARNED PREMIUMS, NET OF REINSURANCE:

a)

Gross premiums written

1,982,246

b)

(-) Outward reinsurance premiums

625,089

c)

Change in the gross provision for unearned premiums

7,180

d)

Change in the provision for unearned premiums, reinsurers' share

-18,440

1,331,538

1,107,077

2.

(+) ALLOCAT ED INVEST MENT RET URN T RANSFERRED FROM T HE NON-T ECHNICAL ACCOUNT (IT EM III. 6)

172,360

138,861

3.

OT HER T ECHNICAL INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE

1,143

891

4. CLAIMS INCURRED, NET OF RECOVERIES AND REINSURANCE

  1. Claims paid

aa)

Gross amount

991,283

bb)

(-) Reinsurers' share

258,220

733,063

  1. Recoveries net of reinsurance

aa)

Gross amount

13,555

bb)

(-) Reinsurers' share

3,447

10,109

  1. Change in the provision for claims outstanding

aa)

Gross amount

354,269

bb)

(-) Reinsurers' share

89,880

264,389

987,344

799,384

5.

CHANGE IN OT HER T ECHNICAL PROVISIONS, NET OF REINSURANCE

0

0

6.

PREMIUM REFUNDS AND PROFIT SHARING, NET OF REINSURANCE

537

41

7. OPERAT ING EXPENSES

a)

Acquisition commissions

290,278

b)

Other acquisition costs

36,523

  1. Change in commissions and other acquisition costs

to be amortised

0

d)

Collecting commissions

637

e)

Other administrative expenses

55,024

f)

(-) Reinsurance commissions and profit sharing

67,674

314,787

229,836

8.

OT HER T ECHNICAL CHARGES, NET OF REINSURANCE

11,950

10,834

9.

CHANGE IN T HE EQUALISAT ION PROVISION

97

153

10.

BALANCE O N THE TECHNICAL ACCO UNT FO R NO N-LIFE BUSINESS

190,325

206,581

19

Ye a r 2019

Ye a r 2018

II. TECHNICAL ACCOUNT - LIFEASSURANCEBUSINESS

1. PREMIUMS WRIT T EN, NET OF REINSURANCE

a)

Gross premiums written

1,684,544

b)

(-) Outward reinsurance premiums

407,463

1,277,081

1,209,144

2. INVEST MENT INCOME:

a)

From partecipating interests

1,271,857

(of which, income from Group companies)

1,269,699

  1. From other investments

aa)

income from land and buildings

0

bb)

from other investments

259,076

259,076

(of which, income from Group companies)

195,911

c)

Value re-adjustments on investment

10,636

d)

Gains on the realisationof investments

5,782

(of which, income from Group companies)

0

1,547,351

1,293,672

3. INCOME AND UNREALISED GAINS ON INVEST MENT S FOR T HE BENEFIT OF POLICYHOLDERS WHO BEAR

T HE INVEST MENT RISK AND ON INVEST MENT RELAT ING T O T HE ADMINIST RAT ION OF PENSION FUNDS

41,398

3,095

4.

OT HER T ECHNICAL INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE

9,666

18,628

5. CLAIMS INCURRED, NET OF REINSURANCE

  1. Claims paid

aa)

gross amount

1,747,863

bb)

(-) reinsurers' share

325,047

1,422,816

b)

Change in the provision for claims outstanding

aa)

gross amount

177,594

bb)

(-) reinsurers' share

27,553

150,041

1,572,857

1,537,735

6. CHANGE IN T HE PROVISION FOR POLICY LIABILIT IES AND IN OT HER T ECHNICAL PROVISIONS, NET OF REINSURANCE

  1. Provisions for policy liabilities

aa)

gross amount

-408,179

bb)

(-) reinsurers' share

60,323

-468,502

b)

Change in the provision for claims outstanding

aa)

gross amount

7,788

bb)

(-) reinsurers' share

707

7,081

c)

Other provisions

aa)

gross amount

206,016

bb)

(-) reinsurers' share

-10,243

216,259

d)

Provisions for policies where the investment risk is borne by the shareholders

and relating to the administration of pension funds

aa)

gross amount

51,093

bb)

(-) reinsurers' share

-254

51,347

-193,815

-461,490

20

Ye a r 2019

Ye a r 2018

7. PREMIUM REFUNDS AND PROFIT -SHARING, NET OF REINSURANCE

60,991

72,507

8. OPERAT ING EXPENSES

a)

Acquisition commissions

229,432

b)

Other acquisition costs

6,798

  1. Change in commissions and other acquisition costs

to be amortised

0

d)

Collecting commissions

0

e)

Other administrative expenses

47,868

f)

(-) Reinsurance commissions and profit sharing

71,174

212,924

204,807

9. INVEST MENT CHARGES

a)

Investment administration charges, including interest

13,564

b)

Value adjustments on investments

5,541

c) Losses on the realisation of investments

1,153

20,258

43,263

10.

EXPENSES AND UNREALISED LOSSES ON INVEST MENT S FOR T HE BENEFIT OF POLICYHOLDERS

WHO BEAR T HE INVEST MENT RISK AND ON INVEST MENT RELAT ING

T O T HE ADMINIST RAT ION OF PENSION FUNDS

3,865

20,650

11.

OT HER T ECHNICAL CHARGES, NET OF REINSURANCE

1,128

720

12.

(-) ALLOCAT ED INVEST MENT RET URN T RANSFERRED T O T HE NON-T ECHNICAL ACCOUNT (item III. 4)

1,044,531

759,761

13.

BALANCE O N THE TECHNICAL ACCO UNT FO R LIFE BUSINESS (item III.2)

152,756

346,586

  1. NON TECHNICAL ACCOUNT

1.

BALANCE ON T HE T ECHNICAL ACCOUNT FOR NON-LIFE BUSINESS (Item I.10)

190,325

206,581

2.

BALANCE ON T HE T ECHNICAL ACCOUNT FOR LIFE BUSINESS (Item I.13)

152,756

346,586

3. NON-LIFE INVEST MENT INCOME

a) From partecipating interests

1,275,797

(of which, income from Group companies)

1,275,122

  1. From other investments

aa)

income from land and buildings

5,156

bb)

from other investments

74,345

79,501

(of which, income from Group companies)

62,245

c)

Value re-adjustments on investment

7,629

d)

Gains on the realisationof investments

7,666

(of which, income from Group companies)

0

1,370,593

1,248,898

21

Ye a r 2019

Ye a r 2018

4.

(+) ALLOCAT ED INVEST MENT RET URN T RANSFERRED FROM

T HE LIFE T ECHNICAL ACCOUNT (item iI. 2)

1,044,531

759,761

5. INVEST MENT CHARGES FOR NON-LIFE BUSINESS

a)

Investment administration charges, including interest

3,796

b)

Value adjustments on investments

110,808

c)

Losses on realisation of investments

11,423

126,028

59,515

6.

(-) ALLOCAT ED INVEST MENT RET URN T RANSFERRED T O T HE NON-LIFE T ECHNICAL ACCOUNT (item I. 2)

172,360

138,861

7.

OT HER INCOME

240,848

281,096

8.

OT HER CHARGES

1,622,376

1,508,703

9.

RESULT FRO M O RDINARY ACTIVITY

1,078,290

1,135,844

10.

EXT RAORDINARY INCOME

184,799

238,793

11.

EXT RAORDINARY CHARGES

16,246

48,153

12.

EXTRAO RDINARY PRO FIT O R LO SS

168,552

190,641

13.

RESULT BEFO RE TAXATIO N

1,246,842

1,326,485

14.

INCOME T AXES

-267,785

-146,798

15.

PRO FIT (LO SS) FO R THE YEAR

1,514,628

1,473,283

22

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 08:22:03 UTC
