Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali Cuts Debt by EUR250 Million with Bond Buyback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:13am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Assicurazioni Generali SpA's (G.MI) debt will fall by roughly 250 million euros ($274.9 million) after the insurance giant concluded the buyback of some subordinated bonds and placed its first green bond.

The company will buy back bonds for EUR1 billion, while issuing a EUR750 million green bond, it said late Monday. The green bond will finance or refinance projects such as green buildings, renewable energy and water management.

The transactions "will also lead to a reduction in the annual gross interest expense of around EUR68 million, which means the group will exceed the high end of the EUR70 million to EUR140 million interest expense reduction target announced last year," Chief Financial Officer Cristiano Borean said.

The insurer said last November that its new strategy included cutting debt by up to EUR2 billion by 2021.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
02:13aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali Cuts Debt by EUR250 Million with Bond Bu..
DJ
09/23ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali announces non-binding indicative results..
PU
09/16ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainabilit..
PU
09/16ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Correction to Generali Green Bond Article
DJ
09/16ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali to Issue First Green Bond
DJ
09/09GENERALI AND EWC : a common commitment to diversity and inclusion
PU
08/21ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali Spain takes care of people's health with..
PU
08/06ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Squaremouth Announces Top Travel Insurance Providers of..
AQ
08/02ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Generali group consolidated results at 30 june 2019 (1)
AQ
08/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 68 354 M
EBIT 2019 5 031 M
Net income 2019 2 745 M
Debt 2019 1 241 M
Yield 2019 5,35%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 28 109 M
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 17,47  €
Last Close Price 17,91  €
Spread / Highest target 8,85%
Spread / Average Target -2,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.22.67%30 909
AXA22.79%61 387
PRUDENTIAL PLC2.89%47 400
METLIFE16.24%44 425
AFLAC14.90%38 478
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC9.94%36 450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group