Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali, Eurochambres Sign MOU for Pandemic Risk Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:06am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Assicurazioni Generali SpA said Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Eurochambres to promote and implement a potential "Pandemic Risk Pool" for future pandemic risks.

The Italian insurer expects the project to expand with the participation of European institutions, member states and other players "in the creation of Public-Private Partnerships and mechanisms that will provide a buffer against future risks," it said.

Eurochambres is the European organization of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, which represents more than 20 million businesses--mostly small and medium firms--Generali said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
05:06aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali, Eurochambres Sign MOU for Pandemic Risk..
DJ
07/22GENERALI SPA : Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg
MD
07/21GENERALI SPA : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/16GENERALI SPA : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/15GILBERTO BENETTON : Italian magnates who went from sweaters to roads
RE
07/13ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali launches its first ever Global Advertisi..
PU
07/10PANDEMIC-PROOFING : Insurance may never be the same again
RE
06/30ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali to Issue Second Green Bond
DJ
06/30ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali Group announces the buyback of three ser..
PU
06/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Chesapeake, Boeing, Amazon.com
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 67 956 M 78 757 M 78 757 M
Net income 2020 1 988 M 2 304 M 2 304 M
Net Debt 2020 2 046 M 2 371 M 2 371 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 6,89%
Capitalization 21 904 M 25 390 M 25 385 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 71 936
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 15,09 €
Last Close Price 13,91 €
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Deputy Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-24.38%25 390
AXA-27.12%50 621
PRUDENTIAL PLC-15.42%40 540
METLIFE, INC.-24.62%34 870
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-27.92%27 718
AFLAC INCORPORATED-30.70%26 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group