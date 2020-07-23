Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali, Eurochambres Sign MOU for Pandemic Risk Project

By Pietro Lombardi



Assicurazioni Generali SpA said Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Eurochambres to promote and implement a potential "Pandemic Risk Pool" for future pandemic risks.

The Italian insurer expects the project to expand with the participation of European institutions, member states and other players "in the creation of Public-Private Partnerships and mechanisms that will provide a buffer against future risks," it said.

Eurochambres is the European organization of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, which represents more than 20 million businesses--mostly small and medium firms--Generali said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10