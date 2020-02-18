Log in
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali Gets Regulatory Approval for New Boutique Asset Manager

02/18/2020 | 09:18am EST

By Mauro Orru

Assicurazioni Generali SpA said Tuesday that ThreeSixty Investments SGR received approval from the Bank of Italy to operate as an asset manager.

Generali said in April 2019 that it planned to launch the asset manager, investing 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in the company's first fund, which is expected to be launched in the first semester of 2020.

"After obtaining regulatory approval, we are focused on the operational set-up to launch our first multi-asset fund," said Giordano Lombardo, chief executive of the new venture and former CEO of Pioneer Investments.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 68 035 M
EBIT 2019 5 113 M
Net income 2019 2 820 M
Debt 2019 991 M
Yield 2019 5,13%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 29 467 M
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,71  €
Last Close Price 18,78  €
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola e Suniglia Chairman
Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.1.77%31 925
AXA1.55%66 438
PRUDENTIAL PLC3.07%50 335
METLIFE, INC.2.57%47 852
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-0.95%38 385
AFLAC-0.17%38 382
