Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali, presenting partner of Barcolana, dedicates the initiatives for the 51st edition to sustainability and diversity

Generali, presenting partner of Barcolana, dedicates the initiatives for the 51st edition to sustainability and diversity

Trieste - The environment, climate change and diversity are the key themes of the Generali initiatives for the 51st edition of the 'Barcolana' Autumn Cup sailing regatta in Trieste, the largest regatta in the world, for which Generali has been the presenting partner and main sponsor for more than 40 years. Generali actively works to support its growth, in Italy and around the world.



In the days leading up to the sailing event in October, Generali will promote two projects, where the sea will take centre stage: 'Generali Sea Talk' and 'The Human Safety Net takes you to sea'.



Sailing as a metaphor for the relationship between man and environment and as an ideal space for the integration of different cultures and genders will be the underlying themes of 'Generali Sea Talk', a conversation with two famous sailors, Dee Caffari and Vicky Song, on Friday 11 October 2019.

Caffari and Song will bring their personal testimonies to support diversity as an essential aspect of the education of an increasingly open and inclusive society, and to help tackle the subject of safeguarding the marine ecosystem. The event will be hosted in the renovated Palazzo Berlam, the historic Generali headquarters on the Trieste sea front, and an iconic place for the community, given new life thanks to the Generali renovation project entrusted to the internationally renowned architect Mario Bellini.



'The Human Safety Net takes you to sea' is a special project for children from the Village for Growth in Trieste and families from the local area, created and promoted by 'The Human Safety Net', Generali's global initiative dedicated to the community. On Sunday 6 October, children and their families will board a motorboat for a 'sea and sailing lesson', consisting of a guided tour of the Gulf of Trieste, from Muggia to Duino and back. The Human Safety Net takes you to sea involves educational activities developed by WWF on the health of the sea, and there will also be 'senior sailors' on-board from the Barcola and Grignano Sailing Club (SVBG), providing meteorology and knot workshops.



The Chairman of Generali, Gabriele Galateri di Genola, stated: 'Barcolana is a sporting event that is increasingly characterised by topical issues. Generali, historically involved in the event, shares its spirit, always supporting its initiatives and promoting new ones, capturing changes to society, and offering everyone a fun, positive and sustainable experience and an opportunity to grow'.



In addition, during the Barcolana event, the public can visit the Generali stand, set up for the first time in Piazza Unità d'Italia. In the spirit of promoting a 'green' transition, there will be a Generali stand with vertical garden, presenting content, activities and promotional gifts to young and old to learn more about sustainability issues, in collaboration with WWF, who will also be present at the stand.