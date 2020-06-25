Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali to Become Major Cattolica Shareholder After EUR300 Million Share Capital Increase

By Mauro Orru



Assicurazioni Generali SpA said late Wednesday that it would become a major shareholder in Cattolica Assicurazioni SC as the two insurers launch a new partnership spanning governance and commercial agreements.

Generali said Cattolica's board of directors would approve by July 15 a capital increase of 300 million euros ($337.5 million) for Generali to secure a 24.4% stake, followed by a second tranche of the capital increase of EUR200 million open to all shareholders.

The subscription of the EUR300 million capital increase requires adoption by Cattolica of the Societa per Azioni status, transforming it into a joint-stock company, Generali said.

Cattolica should convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting no later than July 31 to approve the transition to a joint-stock company, Generali said.

Generali said it would collaborate with Cattolica in asset management, the internet of things, health business and reinsurance.

