Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali to Become Major Cattolica Shareholder After EUR300 Million Share Capital Increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 01:42am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Assicurazioni Generali SpA said late Wednesday that it would become a major shareholder in Cattolica Assicurazioni SC as the two insurers launch a new partnership spanning governance and commercial agreements.

Generali said Cattolica's board of directors would approve by July 15 a capital increase of 300 million euros ($337.5 million) for Generali to secure a 24.4% stake, followed by a second tranche of the capital increase of EUR200 million open to all shareholders.

The subscription of the EUR300 million capital increase requires adoption by Cattolica of the Societa per Azioni status, transforming it into a joint-stock company, Generali said.

Cattolica should convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting no later than July 31 to approve the transition to a joint-stock company, Generali said.

Generali said it would collaborate with Cattolica in asset management, the internet of things, health business and reinsurance.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -2.68% 13.265 Delayed Quote.-27.89%
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA -0.55% 3.61 Delayed Quote.-50.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
01:42aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali to Become Major Cattolica Shareholder Af..
DJ
06/24ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali and Cattolica announce the launch of a s..
PU
06/23LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : ECB needs few weeks to review Del Vecchio raising Medioba..
RE
06/12ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali to Pay CHF245 Million to End Arbitration..
DJ
06/11ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali and BTG Pactual reach an agreement endin..
PU
06/10GENERALI SPA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/05GENERALI SPA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: LVMH buyer’s remorse, Amazon faces lawsuit
06/03EUROPE : European shares rally on improving data, insurers jump
RE
06/03EUROPE : European shares rally on improving data, insurers jump
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 67 997 M 76 440 M 76 440 M
Net income 2020 1 917 M 2 155 M 2 155 M
Net Debt 2020 2 919 M 3 281 M 3 281 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 7,19%
Capitalization 20 888 M 23 533 M 23 482 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 71 936
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 15,00 €
Last Close Price 13,27 €
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Deputy Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-27.89%23 533
AXA-26.69%50 891
PRUDENTIAL PLC-18.70%39 479
METLIFE, INC.-30.29%33 617
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-28.98%26 888
AFLAC INCORPORATED-33.52%26 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group