Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Assicurazioni Generali S p A : The Generali Ownership Plan “We Share” won at the Milan Insurance Festival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 10:20am EDT
The Generali Ownership Plan 'We Share' won at the Milan Insurance Festival

Generali has been awarded for the best ownership plan dedicated to employees. The award was assigned by the Milan Insurance Festival and organized by Class Editori, MF-Milano Finanza and Assinews.

Monica Possa, Group Chief HR & Organization Officer, and Giovanni Lanati, Group Reward & Institutional HR Governance withdrew the award.

This is an important recognition of Generali's innovative share plan that promotes a culture of ownership through empowerment, engagement towards the strategic objectives and participation in sustainable value creation.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 14:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
10:20aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : The Generali Ownership Plan “We Share&rdquo..
PU
10/17Brexit may spur more deals in legacy general insurance policies
RE
10/15EXCLUSIVE : French insurer AXA considers selling up in Central Europe - sources
RE
10/11ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali reopens the historic Palazzo Berlam in T..
PU
10/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Credit Suisse, Boeing, Deutsche Bank
10/09ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Squaremouth Announces Top Travel Insurance Provid..
AQ
10/02ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Assicurazi..
AQ
09/27ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali is the best insurance group in the world..
PU
09/26ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : AM Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Rating to..
AQ
09/25Generali France puts cap on euro guaranteed-return funds
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 68 354 M
EBIT 2019 5 020 M
Net income 2019 2 802 M
Debt 2019 1 241 M
Yield 2019 5,30%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 28 407 M
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 17,58  €
Last Close Price 18,10  €
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola e Suniglia Chairman
Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.23.97%31 595
AXA26.39%63 236
PRUDENTIAL PLC6.85%49 880
METLIFE, INC.11.79%42 983
AFLAC15.56%38 981
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC9.60%36 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group