Assicurazioni Generali S p A : The Generali Ownership Plan “We Share” won at the Milan Insurance Festival

The Generali Ownership Plan 'We Share' won at the Milan Insurance Festival

Generali has been awarded for the best ownership plan dedicated to employees. The award was assigned by the Milan Insurance Festival and organized by Class Editori, MF-Milano Finanza and Assinews.



Monica Possa, Group Chief HR & Organization Officer, and Giovanni Lanati, Group Reward & Institutional HR Governance withdrew the award.



This is an important recognition of Generali's innovative share plan that promotes a culture of ownership through empowerment, engagement towards the strategic objectives and participation in sustainable value creation.