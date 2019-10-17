Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brexit may spur more deals in legacy general insurance policies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 09:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker looks at their phone as they walk past The Gherkin, Lloyds, and other office buildings in the City of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's impending departure from the European Union is creating expansion opportunities for specialist general insurers who buy up and manage policies closed to new customers.

Whether Britain leaves the European Union without a deal or under a so-called hard Brexit, British insurers selling policies into the EU will need a local subsidiary, and vice versa.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain and the EU had agreed a new Brexit deal, but he still faces resistance from other parties in parliament.

If a Brexit deal is finally agreed it will give insurers more time to set up EU subsidiaries, but domestic-focused and smaller firms are reluctant to do this because of the cost.

Another option for those insurers is to end their overseas operations and sell books of legacy business to a specialist insurer.

European insurer Darag - which specializes in buying closed books - has set up in Britain this year, and expects Brexit-related deals. The firm, which now has seven UK employees, has already had enquiries, its chief executive Tom Booth told Reuters.

Chris Fagan, CEO of insurer Catalina, another closed-book specialist, also told Reuters that Brexit could have a positive impact for his firm.

"Brexit is causing EU insurers to look at their structures and this brings non-core lines into focus, leading to opportunities for the acquirers," said Andrew Ward, a director for insurance deals at PwC.

Fortitude Re, a vehicle set up by U.S. insurance group AIG with investment from private equity firm Carlyle to house AIG's closed books, is also planning to buy or reinsure other closed books and expand into Europe, four sources told Reuters. AIG declined to comment.

There are nearly $800 billion in closed books of non-life insurance globally, including $300 billion in Europe, according to PwC. Around $9 billion changed hands across 34 publicly announced deals globally in 2018, the consultants said in its first annual deals report.

Closed book specialists take over old policies or reinsure them, reducing risk for the insurers.

The specialists say they can use economies of scale to manage them more efficiently. Some also invest more of the policies in alternative asset classes to increase returns.

"There is a reasonable margin to be made in this area of insurance," Stephen Roberts, chairman of the Insurance & Reinsurance Legacy Association, said.

Outside the life insurance sector, insurers are usually keenest to offload books of business where claims may still be have to be paid years after an event.

The sector started off with asbestos-related business, but books of business sold these days include motor, medical malpractice and also employers' liability, taken out by companies to cover compensation for work-related accidents or illness.

Zurich Insurance, for example, transferred UK employers' liability policies totaling $2 billion to specialist insurer Catalina in Dec 2018.

Lloyd's of London's decision last year to tell its members to ditch the worst-performing 10% of their business has led to a number of closed book deals, including in poorly-performing insurance classes such as marine.

They include specialist insurer Riverstone's takeover of policies from Lloyd's syndicate Advent Underwriting in January 2019.

The market for closed life insurance books is also a large one in Europe, with deals such as Italian insurer Generali's sale of some of its German closed life business to private equity firm Viridium last year.

Life insurance is less likely to be impacted by Brexit, industry sources say, as the business is often more domestic, and larger life insurers have generally set up the relevant EU or UK subsidiaries.

But for overseas insurers with small UK life insurance business, Brexit could be a catalyst that "may cause people to look again" at their business, Simon True, group corporate development director at closed life insurance specialist Phoenix, said.

(Additional reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Carolyn Cohn
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.06% 18.1 End-of-day quote.24.01%
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS 1.03% 718.8 Delayed Quote.27.58%
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 198 Delayed Quote.20.00%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP -0.23% 389.3 Delayed Quote.33.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
09:43pBrexit may spur more deals in legacy general insurance policies
RE
10/15EXCLUSIVE : French insurer AXA considers selling up in Central Europe - sources
RE
10/11ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali reopens the historic Palazzo Berlam in T..
PU
10/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Credit Suisse, Boeing, Deutsche Bank
10/09ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Squaremouth Announces Top Travel Insurance Provid..
AQ
10/02ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Assicurazi..
AQ
09/27ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali is the best insurance group in the world..
PU
09/26ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : AM Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Rating to..
AQ
09/25Generali France puts cap on euro guaranteed-return funds
RE
09/25EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : 'Boris Bus' Maker Enters Administration, Italian Hotel ..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 68 354 M
EBIT 2019 5 020 M
Net income 2019 2 802 M
Debt 2019 1 241 M
Yield 2019 5,30%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 28 407 M
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 17,58  €
Last Close Price 18,10  €
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola e Suniglia Chairman
Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.24.01%31 445
AXA25.99%62 703
PRUDENTIAL PLC4.10%48 481
METLIFE, INC.11.93%43 039
AFLAC15.58%38 989
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC9.69%36 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group