Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GENERALI SPA : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 03:29am EDT

Barclays reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is decreased from EUR 15.00 to EUR 14.20.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.18% 13.77 Delayed Quote.-24.90%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.17% 120.1 Delayed Quote.-33.03%

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
03:29aGENERALI SPA : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/15GILBERTO BENETTON : Italian magnates who went from sweaters to roads
RE
07/13ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali launches its first ever Global Advertisi..
PU
07/10PANDEMIC-PROOFING : Insurance may never be the same again
RE
06/30ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali to Issue Second Green Bond
DJ
06/30ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali Group announces the buyback of three ser..
PU
06/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Chesapeake, Boeing, Amazon.com
06/26EXCLUSIVE : Italy's Generali in bid to acquire U.S. asset manager Brightsphere -..
RE
06/26EXCLUSIVE : Italy's Generali in bid to acquire U.S. asset manager Brightsphere -..
RE
06/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: EasyJet, Wirecard, Bayer
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 67 997 M 77 528 M 77 528 M
Net income 2020 1 958 M 2 232 M 2 232 M
Net Debt 2020 2 046 M 2 333 M 2 333 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 6,84%
Capitalization 21 754 M 24 839 M 24 804 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 71 936
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 15,04 €
Last Close Price 13,82 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Deputy Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-24.90%24 839
AXA-25.87%50 570
PRUDENTIAL PLC-12.49%40 448
METLIFE, INC.-24.19%34 389
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-28.83%26 717
AFLAC INCORPORATED-31.42%25 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group