GENERALI SPA : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 67 997 M 77 528 M 77 528 M Net income 2020 1 958 M 2 232 M 2 232 M Net Debt 2020 2 046 M 2 333 M 2 333 M P/E ratio 2020 11,1x Yield 2020 6,84% Capitalization 21 754 M 24 839 M 24 804 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 0,35x Nbr of Employees 71 936 Free-Float 86,4%

Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 15,04 € Last Close Price 13,82 € Spread / Highest target 33,9% Spread / Average Target 8,89% Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%

Managers
Name Title
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Deputy Vice Chairman

Sector and Competitors
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -24.90% 24 839
AXA -25.87% 50 570
PRUDENTIAL PLC -12.49% 40 448
METLIFE, INC. -24.19% 34 389
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -28.83% 26 717
AFLAC INCORPORATED -31.42% 25 579