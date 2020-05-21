Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Generali Warns on Coronavirus Hit After Impairments Sink Profit -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 04:34am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Assicurazioni Generali SpA vowed to slash costs to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to hit its bottom line this year after impairments related to the virus led to an 85% drop in first-quarter profit.

Generali is the latest insurer to warn that the pandemic will take a toll on its results. The crisis is a significant challenge for the industry which has to face claims related to event cancellations, other costs related to the disruption brought about by the pandemic, as well as hits to insurers' investment portfolios.

Executives at the Italian insurance giant said in a call with journalists Thursday that the company will hold an investor day in November to asses the progress of the 2021 plan. They are confident the company has the right strategy in place and added that, thanks to its business mix, it is less exposed than some peers to the business areas most affected by the pandemic, such as cancellation of events.

However, although it is still too early to estimate the full effect of the virus, the insurer forecast lower operating profit this year. It expects the pandemic to hit revenue, with travel insurance among the hardest-hit business lines. Generali didn't give an outlook for the effect of the pandemic on claims, but said it "can rely on a favorable business mix and robust standard policy terms."

In response to the difficult situation, the company will cut costs significantly this year. The cost reduction doesn't include job cuts, the executives said in the call.

Net profit for the year is likely to take a hit from the pandemic, in particular due to impairments which already dragged the results in the first quarter.

The company booked 655 million euros ($717.9 million) in impairments on investments due to disruption in financial markets sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This amount could change until the end of June based on the value of the assets at that time.

Net profit for the period fell almost 85% to EUR113 million.

The impairments offset a solid operating performance. Operating profit rose 7.6%, boosted by the property-and-casualty division and the asset-management operations.

"While the reassuringly high 1Q operating result should please investors, the non-operating impacts are somewhat higher than expected," U.S. bank Jefferies said.

Shares in Generali fell 1.1% at 0755 GMT.

Insurance market Lloyd's of London recently estimated that the coronavirus pandemic could deal a $203 billion blow to the global insurance industry this year, as underwriting claims are expected to reach levels seen after some of the worst natural catastrophes in recent years and as insurers' investment portfolios get hammered. Underwriting losses related to the pandemic should account for roughly $107 billion of the expected hit, with falls in investment portfolios expected to make up the remaining $96 billion.

Big European insurers such as Germany's Allianz SE and France's AXA SA have warned about the effect of the pandemic. The German insurer, which like reinsurer Munich Re has scrapped guidance for the year, said the virus had an overall hit on its operating profits of around EUR700 million in the first three months of the year.

This is "one of the most difficult and uncertain periods in recent decades," Generali Chief Financial Officer Cristiano Borean said.

"The first three months of the year showed a good operating performance and confirmed the group's solid capital position," he added.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -1.57% 154.26 Delayed Quote.-28.22%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -2.24% 11.98 Delayed Quote.-33.35%
AXA -1.55% 15.33 Real-time Quote.-37.95%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG -0.76% 189.45 Delayed Quote.-27.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
04:34aGenerali Warns on Coronavirus Hit After Impairments Sink Profit -- Update
DJ
04:04aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali sees lower 2020 operating profit due to ..
RE
03:29aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Financial Information as of 31 March 2020 –..
PU
02:02aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali Warns on Coronavirus Impact After Impair..
DJ
05/18ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : quaterly earnings release
05/18ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/15GENERALI SPA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/14ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Pushing the boundaries of traditional insurance
PU
05/14GENERALI SPA : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/11EU insurance watchdog says state has role in pandemic business cover
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 68 195 M
EBIT 2020 5 119 M
Net income 2020 2 227 M
Debt 2020 2 919 M
Yield 2020 7,95%
P/E ratio 2020 8,52x
P/E ratio 2021 7,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 19 306 M
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 15,25 €
Last Close Price 12,26 €
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola e Suniglia Chairman
Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-33.35%21 222
AXA-37.95%40 870
PRUDENTIAL PLC-22.08%36 009
METLIFE, INC.-34.94%30 096
AFLAC INCORPORATED-34.22%24 969
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-39.66%22 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group