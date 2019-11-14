Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zurich takes on European rivals with new 2022 targets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:28am EST
Logo of Swiss Zurich insurance is seen at an office building in Zurich

Zurich Insurance on Thursday raised its earnings targets for the next three years as Europe's fifth-biggest insurer takes aim at rivals such as Allianz and Generali.

Zurich's three-year plan is "remarkably similar" to Allianz's plan released in Nov 2018, Jefferies analysts said, pointing to Allianz's strong performance since then and reiterating their "buy" rating on Zurich stock.

Zurich raised its target for business operating profit after tax return on equity (BOPAT ROE) to more than 14% from more than 12%.

BOPAT ROE stood at 15% in the first half of the year.

It also aims to achieve organic earnings per share growth of at least 5% annually, it said in a statement ahead of its investor day in London.

"We are on a journey for making the company stronger, better," Chief Executive Mario Greco told a media call.

Zurich has not factored acquisitions or share buybacks into its plan, Greco said though he added the insurer could be "tactical and opportunistic" regarding merger opportunities.

The group said it was set to deliver continued high levels of cash remittances, which are expected to be in excess of $11.5 billion over the three years.

It will keep targeting a pay-out ratio of around 75% of net income attributable to shareholders, in line with its current dividend policy.

Greco said the insurer was not setting new public cost-cutting targets, but cost savings would be embedded in its financial targets.

"Our experience is that announcing cost cuts is not exactly boosting morale," he said.

Last week, Zurich Insurance said property and casualty gross written premiums rose 2% in the first nine months of the year.

Zurich's shares were down 0.13% at 385.8 Swiss francs at 0957 GMT.

By Silke Koltrowitz and Carolyn Cohn
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.02% 218.1 Delayed Quote.24.47%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.85% 19.335 End-of-day quote.33.56%
AXA -0.06% 25.195 Real-time Quote.33.68%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP -0.08% 386.1 Delayed Quote.32.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
05:28aZurich takes on European rivals with new 2022 targets
RE
11/13LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio says aims to build stable Mediobanca sharehol..
RE
11/12Mediobanca to Return Up to EUR2.5 Billion to Shareholders Through 2023
DJ
11/08UniCredit Unloads Stake in Mediobanca -- WSJ
DJ
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/07UniCredit opens door to share buyback after solid earnings
RE
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/07ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Squaremouth Announces Top Travel Insurance Provid..
AQ
11/07ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Nine-Month Net Profit Rose 17%
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 68 101 M
EBIT 2019 5 106 M
Net income 2019 2 761 M
Debt 2019 1 241 M
Yield 2019 4,94%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 30 346 M
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 17,85  €
Last Close Price 19,34  €
Spread / Highest target 8,51%
Spread / Average Target -7,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola e Suniglia Chairman
Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.33.56%33 391
AXA33.68%66 170
METLIFE, INC.19.97%45 301
PRUDENTIAL PLC-6.03%43 804
AFLAC18.83%39 740
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION36.19%38 640
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group