Tamara Bohlig, Chief Marketing Officer at AssetMark, Appointed to Axos Financial's Board of Directors

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is pleased to congratulate Tamara Bohlig, Chief Marketing Officer at AssetMark, on her recent appointment to Axos Financial’s Board of Directors. The Board of Directors oversees Axos Financial’s work to provide financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. She is the first female executive appointed to serve on the Board.



“Tamara is an accomplished business leader with directly relevant experience in the asset management and brokerage industries, areas of increased focus for Axos Financial,” said Paul Grinberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Axos Financial. “We are confident that Tamara will add significant value to our Board of Directors and that the Company will benefit from her insights, judgment and counsel.”

During her tenure at AssetMark, Bohlig has been instrumental in advancing the growth of an industry-leading marketing team. Her leadership has brought AssetMark’s advisor community closer to the firm through targeted and engaging product and platform marketing campaigns, and continues to drive connection to the firm through increased brand awareness. As a member of the Board, Bohlig will use her knowledge as an accomplished business leader to provide insights and guidance to Axos Financial. She will succeed Gary Burke, who is retiring from the board after 14 years of service. Her term will begin immediately.

“I am excited to join Axos Financial’s Board of Directors and bring my experience in the asset management and brokerage industries to the table,” said Bohlig. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to support the company’s mission of providing quality technology-driven financial services to meet client needs.”

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisers and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisers and their clients. AssetMark had an estimated $56 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2019 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

About Axos Financial, Inc.

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With over $11.2 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Axos Clearing LLC and WiseBanyan, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information on Axos Bank, please visit axosbank.com .

