Associated Banc : Bank adjusts services to help support community health

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Bank announced today its plans to temporarily suspend lobby access at most of its branch locations. These changes will go into effect Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The company plans to resume full branch access on Monday, April 13, 2020, subject to public health conditions at that time.

"At Associated Bank, the health and well-being of our customers, colleagues and communities are our top priority. Given the evolving concerns around COVID-19 and to help support community health management efforts, we have decided to temporarily adjust our branch services," said Philip B. Flynn, president and CEO. "While most of the bank's lobbies will be closed, we will continue to provide service through our drive-thru facilities during regular business hours. We will also continue to operate all ATMs and night deposit boxes."

The company encourages customers to use online and mobile banking services, which are available 24/7/365 and allow them to view transactions, check balances, make payments and deposit checks from any location. Associated Bank ATMs also provide full-service deposit automation services, allowing customers to check balances, transfer money, make withdrawals and deposit cash and checks directly into their accounts.

Over the past few weeks, Associated Bank has taken several measures to help protect the health of its employees and customers. This includes enhanced deep-cleaning procedures, flexible work arrangements that enable employees to work remotely if their job allows and following best practices for social distancing in all of its locations. The company has also expanded its leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19 — including recovering from an illness and caring for loved ones who are ill.

To ensure its employees are not adversely affected by changes to its branch services, Associated Bank has stated its hourly workers will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $32 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

