Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Associated Banc-Corp    ASB

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

(ASB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/13 04:00:38 pm
13.84 USD   +8.04%
04:31pASSOCIATED BANC : Bank adjusts services to help support community health
PR
03/04ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP : Decreases Prime Rate
PR
02/28ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Associated Banc : Bank adjusts services to help support community health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Bank announced today its plans to temporarily suspend lobby access at most of its branch locations. These changes will go into effect Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The company plans to resume full branch access on Monday, April 13, 2020, subject to public health conditions at that time.

"At Associated Bank, the health and well-being of our customers, colleagues and communities are our top priority. Given the evolving concerns around COVID-19 and to help support community health management efforts, we have decided to temporarily adjust our branch services," said Philip B. Flynn, president and CEO. "While most of the bank's lobbies will be closed, we will continue to provide service through our drive-thru facilities during regular business hours. We will also continue to operate all ATMs and night deposit boxes."

The company encourages customers to use online and mobile banking services, which are available 24/7/365 and allow them to view transactions, check balances, make payments and deposit checks from any location. Associated Bank ATMs also provide full-service deposit automation services, allowing customers to check balances, transfer money, make withdrawals and deposit cash and checks directly into their accounts.

Over the past few weeks, Associated Bank has taken several measures to help protect the health of its employees and customers. This includes enhanced deep-cleaning procedures, flexible work arrangements that enable employees to work remotely if their job allows and following best practices for social distancing in all of its locations. The company has also expanded its leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19 — including recovering from an illness and caring for loved ones who are ill.

To ensure its employees are not adversely affected by changes to its branch services, Associated Bank has stated its hourly workers will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $32 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Contact: Jennifer Kaminski
Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7576 | Jennifer.Kaminski@associatedbank.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-bank-adjusts-services-to-help-support-community-health-301024483.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
04:31pASSOCIATED BANC : Bank adjusts services to help support community health
PR
03/04ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP : Decreases Prime Rate
PR
02/28ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25ASSOCIATED BANC : Bank completes $17.7M loan for Glenview, Illinois shopping cen..
AQ
02/20ASSOCIATED BANC : Bank announces corporate and commercial banking leadership pro..
AQ
02/17ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP : closes acquisition of First Staunton Bancshares, Inc.
AQ
02/17ASSOCIATED BANC : Bank completes $8.6M in loans for three Wisconsin childhood le..
AQ
02/14ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP : closes acquisition of First Staunton Bancshares, Inc.
PR
02/11ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
02/11ASSOCIATED BANC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group