Associated Banc-Corp : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on April 23, 2020

03/23/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) today announced it will release first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 23, 2020, after market close.  The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) on the same day.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://investor.associatedbank.com.  Parties may also dial into the call at 877-407-8037 (domestic) or 201-689-8037 (international) and request the Associated Banc-Corp first quarter 2020 earnings call. The financial tables and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company's website just prior to the call. An audio archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately fifteen minutes after the call is over.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $32 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Investor Contact: Robb Timme
Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations
920-491-7059
robb.timme@associatedbank.com

Media Contact: Jennifer Kaminski
Vice President, Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7576
jennifer.kaminski@associatedbank.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-banc-corp-to-announce-first-quarter-2020-earnings-and-hold-conference-call-on-april-23-2020-301028494.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp


© PRNewswire 2020
