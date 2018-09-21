Log in
ASSOCIATED BANC CORP (ASB)
Associated Banc-Corp : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on October 18, 2018

09/21/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

GREEN BAY, Wis., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) today announced it will release third quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, October 18, 2018, after market close.  The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) on the same day.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://investor.associatedbank.com. Parties may also dial into the call at 877-407-8037 (domestic) or 201-689-8037 (international) and request the Associated Banc-Corp third quarter 2018 earnings call. The financial tables and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company's website just prior to the call. An audio archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately fifteen minutes after the call is over.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of nearly $34 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 230 banking locations serving more than 110 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Investor Contact:
Robb Timme, Vice President, Investor Relations 
920-491-7059

Media Contact:
Jennifer Kaminski, Vice President, Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7576

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-banc-corp-to-announce-third-quarter-2018-earnings-and-hold-conference-call-on-october-18-2018-300717043.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp


© PRNewswire 2018
