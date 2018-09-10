Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Associated British Foods    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS (ABF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AB Foods Backs Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; Sees Primark Sales Up 5.5%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 08:38am CEST

By Maryam Cockar

Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.LN) on Monday backed its guidance for the fiscal 2018 and said it expects to report sales at its core Primark business rising 5.5% at constant currency.

For the financial year ending Sept. 15, the company said sales at the Primark discount clothing retail business were driven by increased selling space that was offset by a 2% decline in like-for-like sales. At actual exchange rates Primark sales are expected to be up 6%.

U.K. Primark sales are expected to be 6% ahead of last year with like-for-like growth expected to be 1.5%.

AB Foods said the exchange rate applicable to Primark sales in the second half of fiscal 2019 "will be sensitive to sterling exchange-rate volatility which is likely to arise given a period of intense Brexit negotiations."

AB Food previously said that sugar revenue and adjusted operating profit will be down on last year due to significantly lower EU prices adversely affecting its U.K. and Spanish businesses.

Write to Maryam Cockar at maryam.cockar@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS -1.30% 2270 Delayed Quote.-19.50%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
LONDON SUGAR -0.06% 329.3 End-of-day quote.-16.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
08:38aAB Foods Backs Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; Sees Primark Sales Up 5.5%
DJ
08:29aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods maintains full year guidance on strong Prima..
RE
09/05ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : annual sales release
07/23ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/06ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark still hits the sweet spot as owner's sugar pr..
AQ
07/06ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/05Sugar outlook sours for Primark-owner AB Foods as prices fall
RE
07/05AB Foods Shares Fall After Primark Sales Growth Slows -- Update
DJ
07/05ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods Sees Higher Fiscal Year 2018 Primark Profit ..
DJ
07/05ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/08ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Good Growth Prospects 
04/18An Inside Look Into My Portfolio Strategy And Holdings 
04/17Associated British Foods plc ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/05ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Fast-Growing, High Cash Flow-Generating Business At V.. 
01/05ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : An Undercovered Gem 
STOCK PICK
The Crown Jewel
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 15 749 M
EBIT 2018 1 384 M
Net income 2018 1 039 M
Finance 2018 781 M
Yield 2018 1,93%
P/E ratio 2018 17,16
P/E ratio 2019 16,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 17 971 M
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 30,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
John George Bason Executive Director & Finance Director
Javier Ferrán Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Emma Susan Adamo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS-19.50%23 216
NESTLÉ-4.25%253 419
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-27.22%68 997
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-0.65%62 358
DANONE-6.80%51 590
GENERAL MILLS-19.80%28 338
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.