AB Foods Backs Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; Sees Primark Sales Up 5.5%

By Maryam Cockar

Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.LN) on Monday backed its guidance for the fiscal 2018 and said it expects to report sales at its core Primark business rising 5.5% at constant currency.

For the financial year ending Sept. 15, the company said sales at the Primark discount clothing retail business were driven by increased selling space that was offset by a 2% decline in like-for-like sales. At actual exchange rates Primark sales are expected to be up 6%.

U.K. Primark sales are expected to be 6% ahead of last year with like-for-like growth expected to be 1.5%.

AB Foods said the exchange rate applicable to Primark sales in the second half of fiscal 2019 "will be sensitive to sterling exchange-rate volatility which is likely to arise given a period of intense Brexit negotiations."

AB Food previously said that sugar revenue and adjusted operating profit will be down on last year due to significantly lower EU prices adversely affecting its U.K. and Spanish businesses.

Write to Maryam Cockar at maryam.cockar@dowjones.com