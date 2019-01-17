Log in
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS (ABF)
01/17
2285.5 GBp   +4.94%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AB Foods Revenue Rose; Primark Profit Ahead Despite Like-for-Like Sales Drop

01/17/2019 | 02:34am EST

By Adam Clark

Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.LN) said Thursday that sales rose slightly in the first 16 weeks of its fiscal year, with a mixed performance from budget fashion chain Primark.

The U.K. food processing-and-retail company said revenue for the period to Jan. 5 rose 2% from the prior year at constant currency. At actual exchange rates, sales rose 1%.

Primark sales rose 4% at constant currency on the back of increased selling space, despite a "modest decline" in like-for-like sales. AB Foods said a higher operating margin boosted Primark's profit and Christmas sales beat its expectations.

AB Sugar revenue fell 12% at constant currency amid lower European Union sugar prices. The company said there are early signs of recovery in EU sugar prices.

Grocery sales were up 3% with good growth in the Twinings Ovaltine drinks business, AB Foods said. Agriculture revenue rose 5% and ingredients sales were up 6% at constant currency.

AB Foods said its full-year outlook remains unchanged, with adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share expected to be in line with fiscal 2018.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS -2.38% 2178 Delayed Quote.6.61%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
LONDON SUGAR -0.54% 353.1 End-of-day quote.5.72%
