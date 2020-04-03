Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Associated British Foods Plc    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Associated British Foods : AB Foods bosses take pay cut as coronavirus to dent profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 02:47am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Milton Keynes

Primark owner Associated British Foods said on Friday its bosses are taking temporary pay cuts and will not receive bonuses for the current year given that profits will be dented by the coronavirus emergency.

It said the base pay of chief executive George Weston, finance chief John Bason and Primark boss Paul Marchant will be reduced temporarily by 50%.

The group's non-executive directors, including the chairman Michael McLintock, have also decided that their fees should be reduced temporarily by 25%. "The board, including the executive management team, believes that these steps are appropriate given its expectation that full year earnings will now be much lower than envisaged at the start of the financial year," AB Foods said.

"The board is acutely aware that many Primark employees will see their livelihoods affected by Covid-19."

All Primark stores are currently closed. However, the group has not seen a material impact from the crisis in its sugar, grocery, ingredients and agriculture businesses.

It said measures to reduce Primark's operating costs continue to be developed.

The group added that as of Thursday it had 1.7 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) of cash.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS P
02:47aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods bosses take pay cut as coronavirus to dent p..
RE
02:36aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Executives, Board Cut Their Salaries Amid Pandemic
DJ
02:13aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Covid-19 Update - Remuneration of the Group Executive..
PU
04/01Garment exporter Bangladesh faces $6 billion hit as top retailers cancel
RE
03/31Garment exporter Bangladesh faces $6 billion hit as world retailers cancel or..
RE
03/27ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark Owner Relies on Cost Cutting, Government Help..
DJ
03/25As the West Shutters Stores, Retailers Cancel Orders From Asian Factories
DJ
03/25As the West Shutters Stores, Retailers Cancel Orders From Asian Factories
DJ
03/23LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 closes at eight and a half year low as lockdown..
RE
03/23UK supermarket trips jump by 15 million in a week - Kantar
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 14 955 M
EBIT 2020 1 152 M
Net income 2020 675 M
Debt 2020 2 472 M
Yield 2020 2,44%
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
EV / Sales2021 0,95x
Capitalization 13 616 M
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 2 422,40  GBp
Last Close Price 1 726,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 85,4%
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
John George Bason Executive Director & Finance Director
Emma Susan Adamo Non-Executive Director
Ruth L. Cairnie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC-33.56%17 817
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.09%297 256
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-8.53%71 762
DANONE-23.14%41 779
GENERAL MILLS, INC.2.46%31 986
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.31%30 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group