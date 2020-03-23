Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Associated British Foods Plc    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Associated British Foods : ABF COVID-19 Trading Update 23 March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:12am EDT
ABF COVID-19 Trading Update 23 March Heading

23 March 2020

As a result of the rapidly changing situation regarding Covid-19, Associated British Foods plc is issuing an update on trading in its Primark stores, further to the update issued on 16 March 2020.

As at 16 March 2020, Primark stores representing 20 percent of selling space and 30 percent of sales were closed. Since then, and following the closure on Sunday of all stores in the UK which represented 41 percent of sales, all 376 stores in 12 countries are now closed until further notice. This represents a loss of some £650m of net sales per month.

A variety of work streams have been established to mitigate the effect of the contribution lost from these sales and all expenditure is being reviewed. In the first instance we have implemented a significant reduction in discretionary spend. We are making good progress in also reducing fixed costs following discussions with counterparties, in particular landlords, and welcome the recently announced government support in the countries in which our stores operate. As a result, we currently estimate being able to recover some 50 percent of total operating costs.

To manage Primark stock we have also regrettably informed suppliers that we will stop placing new orders.

The group has a strong balance sheet, substantial cash liquidity with some £800m of net cash at the half year, together with a revolving credit facility of some £1.1bn. Therefore, total available liquidity is £1.9bn.

Importantly, we reiterate that in aggregate, we have not seen a material impact in our sugar, grocery, ingredients and agriculture businesses.

For further enquiries please contact:
Associated British Foods
John Bason, Finance Director
Catherine Hicks, Corporate Affairs Director
Tel: 020 7399 6500

Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Chris Barrie, Jos Bienemen
Tel: 020 7638 9571


Disclaimer

Associated British Foods plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 07:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS P
05:43aLondon stocks slide as lockdown hits
RE
03:45aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods Closes All Primark Stores
DJ
03:31aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark closes all stores, stops new orders with supp..
RE
03:12aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : ABF COVID-19 Trading Update 23 March
PU
03/22ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark to close its 189 stores in UK - FT
RE
03/17Retailers close stores around globe to curb coronavirus spread
RE
03/17Retailers close stores around globe to curb coronavirus spread
RE
03/16Shares slide as central bank moves fail to quell virus fears
RE
03/16AB Foods shuts Primark stores over coronavirus and sales fall
RE
03/16ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Guid..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 16 017 M
EBIT 2020 1 456 M
Net income 2020 1 008 M
Debt 2020 2 190 M
Yield 2020 2,71%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
EV / Sales2021 0,92x
Capitalization 13 873 M
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2 651,29  GBp
Last Close Price 1 758,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 84,8%
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
John George Bason Executive Director & Finance Director
Emma Susan Adamo Non-Executive Director
Ruth L. Cairnie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC-32.31%16 297
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.75%286 377
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-21.35%62 075
DANONE-20.51%40 757
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-0.35%32 279
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-30.59%27 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group