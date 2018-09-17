Log in
Associated British Foods : Boohoo names Primark's John Lyttle as new CEO

09/17/2018 | 08:23am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer Boohoo has recruited an executive of Primark to be its new chief executive, it said on Monday.

The company said John Lyttle, currently the chief operating officer of Primark, a division of Associated British Foods, will start his new role on March 15 next year.

Boohoo said Mahmud Kamani, currently joint chief executive, will become group executive chairman of the company from the same date, while Carol Kane, currently joint chief executive, will remain on the main board in an executive role and will assume the title of group co-founder and executive director.

Current non-executive chairman Peter Williams will step down on the same date.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)
