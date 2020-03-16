Log in
Associated British Foods Plc    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
Associated British Foods : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Guidance

03/16/2020 | 03:37am EDT

By Matteo Castia

Associated British Foods PLC warned Monday that it has been hit by coronavirus-caused store closures in Europe and it doesn't expect to "significantly mitigate" the headwind through its remedial actions.

The British conglomerate--which houses clothing retailer Primark--said the stores that are now closed in Italy, France, Spain and Austria account for 30% of Primark's revenue.

It added that like-for-like sales in its core U.K. market, which account for 41% of Primark's revenue, declined over the last two weeks due to the pandemic.

The company also said it expects an adjusted operating profit above its expectations for the first half of fiscal 2020, driven by higher margins from Primark and its grocery business.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -1.79% 1834.5 Delayed Quote.-29.39%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 16 273 M
EBIT 2020 1 569 M
Net income 2020 1 104 M
Debt 2020 2 159 M
Yield 2020 2,75%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
EV / Sales2021 0,94x
Capitalization 14 472 M
Managers
NameTitle
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
John George Bason Executive Director & Finance Director
Emma Susan Adamo Non-Executive Director
Ruth L. Cairnie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC-29.39%17 953
NESTLÉ S.A.-13.98%271 860
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-7.55%72 965
DANONE-27.25%38 603
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-0.15%32 346
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-4.86%29 331
