Associated British Foods : Low prices to eat into EU sugar beet area as planting starts

03/22/2019 | 05:12am EDT
A sugar beet plant is pictured in a field in Sommette-Eaucourt

PARIS (Reuters) - Farmers in western Europe have begun sugar beet planting, with first indications pointing to a drop in area for the next harvest after a price slump fuelled by the end of European Union production quotas.

The market downturn has prompted Europe's biggest sugar refiner Suedzucker to announce the closure of several factories by 2020, which could lead farmers in affected zones to make further cuts to beet planting next year.

This year's expected decline in planting should curb EU production and help to turn a global sugar surplus that has been pressuring prices into a net deficit, analysts say.

"The depressed markets after the end of the quotas has forced farmers to adapt," said Timothe Masson, economist at the French sugar beet growers group CGB, pegging a fall in plantings at EU level at about 5 percent.

Assuming an average sugar yield, EU sugar production in 2019/20 would fall to about 18 million tonnes, Masson said.

That would be down 3 million tonnes from output in 2017/18, the first season after the end of quotas, and stable versus the current 2018/19 season, when harvests were hit by drought.

EU sugar output could be reduced by a further 700,000 tonnes by aphid attacks, with many farmers in the bloc no longer allowed to use neonicotinoid pesticides because of concerns they are harmful to bees, Masson added.

In France, the EU's largest beet grower which has forbidden these crop chemicals, the area drop could reach 8 percent compared to last year, he said.

As of last week, French farmers had sown about 1 percent of 445,000 hectares expected in 2019, Masson said.

Frequent showers this month have slowed early sugar beet planting, contrasting with rapid spring barley sowing in February during a warm, dry spell.

In Germany, chilly conditions were holding up planting.

Most farmers are waiting for an improvement in the current cool and cold weather before starting sowing, said Guenter Tissen, CEO of German sugar industry association WVZ.

Beet cultivation in Germany was under pressure from unequal competition within the EU, with some countries paying premiums and some still permitting use of neonicotinoids, unlike Germany, he said, adding that it was too early to give area forecasts.

In the UK, the crop area for the 2019/20 season is expected to be between 5 percent and 10 percent lower than this year, Associated British Foods said in its latest update last month.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Michael Hamburg in Hamburg and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by David Goodman)
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 858 M
EBIT 2019 1 405 M
Net income 2019 1 068 M
Finance 2019 1 027 M
Yield 2019 1,98%
P/E ratio 2019 17,58
P/E ratio 2020 15,81
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 18 810 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
John George Bason Executive Director & Finance Director
Javier Ferrán Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Emma Susan Adamo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS16.30%24 745
NESTLÉ18.62%292 350
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL22.13%69 580
DANONE12.84%53 965
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.91%39 046
GENERAL MILLS28.51%28 817
