Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Associated British Foods    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS

(ABF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Associated British Foods : Primark owner AB Foods' confident outlook boosts shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 05:29am EST
The Primark logo can be seen on windows at Primark's new Spanish flagship store in Madrid, Spain

LONDON (Reuters) - Associated British Foods forecast earnings growth in its new financial year on Tuesday, with anticipated progress in its sugar and grocery businesses supplementing the further expansion of its Primark fashion chain.

The company's stock was up 5% at 0907 GMT to take gains for the year to 16%, after the group, which also owns major agriculture and ingredients arms, beat its 2018-2019 forecasts with a 2% rise in earnings and 3% increase in its dividend.

Analysts at Shore Capital said they expected to upgrade their forecasts.

The main swing factor in the AB Food's performance in the 2019-2020 year is likely to be sugar. Profit from the division slumped 79% to £26 million in 2018-19. However, it is set to benefit materially from increases in European Union sugar prices and from further cost reductions.

"We had forecast the sugar decline, it's now behind us, and the group still made progress despite it," Chief Executive George Weston told Reuters.

"Prices in Europe are significantly ahead of where they were a year ago," he said.

The group expects another year of strong profit growth in grocery, with the Twinings Ovaltine brand in particular benefiting from a more efficient tea supply chain.

Primark, which generates about half of group revenue and profit, plans to add a net 1 million square feet of additional selling space in the new year. A small reduction in margin is expected, reflecting currency moves.

Weston said he was pleased with Primark's trading so far in the 2019-20 year, highlighting the UK performance as "solid" in a tough overall market.

"We're not completely immune from it, but we think we are winning," he said, adding: "We're well set up for Christmas."

AB Foods posted adjusted earnings per share of 137.5 pence in the year to Sept. 14, exceeding guidance for a performance in line with 2017-18's 134.9 pence. Revenue rose 2% to £15.8 billion and adjusted pretax profit was up 2% to £1.41 billion.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton and Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
05:29aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark owner AB Foods' confident outlook boosts shar..
RE
04:27aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Primark owner, oil majors lead FTSE higher
RE
02:44aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods Pretax Profit Fell in Fiscal Year 2019
DJ
02:26aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : 2019 Annual Results Announcement
PU
10/31ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : annual earnings release
10/21Reckitt hires Ahold's Carr to take over as CFO in 2020
RE
10/15ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark Disputes Reports It Is Selling Goods Online -..
DJ
09/30ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Pre Close Period Trading Update
AQ
09/30ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Forever 21 bankruptcy reflects teens' new shopping be..
AQ
09/22ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Eyes on U.S. prize, Primark considers Central America..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 761 M
EBIT 2019 1 410 M
Net income 2019 1 029 M
Finance 2019 917 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 17 711 M
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 2 655,34  GBp
Last Close Price 2 249,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
John George Bason Executive Director & Finance Director
Emma Susan Adamo Non-Executive Director
Ruth L. Cairnie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS10.08%22 862
NESTLÉ S.A.31.18%306 140
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL29.25%74 497
DANONE19.69%53 139
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-22.56%40 701
GENERAL MILLS31.95%31 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group