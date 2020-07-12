Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Associated British Foods Plc    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Associated British Foods : Primark rejects 30-million-pound UK bonus for bringing back staff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 11:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

Primark, the fashion retailer owned by AB Foods, said on Sunday it would not take advantage of a British government scheme to pay employers for bringing back staff from furlough, eschewing a bonus of about 30 million pounds ($38 million).

Primark, the fashion retailer owned by AB Foods, said on Sunday it would not take advantage of a British government scheme to pay employers for bringing back staff from furlough, eschewing a bonus of about 30 million pounds ($38 million).

Primark closed all of its stores in March when the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe intensified, costing it about 650 million pounds in net sales a month.

Across Europe 68,000 staff received furlough payments from governments, without which it said it would have been forced to make most redundant.

It has since reopened stores, including sites in Britain last month, where around 30,000 employees were furloughed.

"I can confirm that Primark does not intend to take advantage of support under the Job Retention Bonus announced by the Chancellor this week," a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

"The company removed its employees from government employment support schemes in the UK and Europe in line with the reopening of the majority of its stores. The company believes it should not be necessary therefore to apply for payment under the Bonus scheme on current circumstances."

The bonus scheme, which could cost up to 9 billion pounds if employers brought back all 9 million people who have been on furlough, was announced on Wednesday and also applies retroactively.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS P
11:04aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark rejects 30-million-pound UK bonus for bringin..
RE
07/03LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK stocks slide on COVID-19 concerns, FTSE 100 erases we..
RE
07/03EUROPE : European stocks slide as surge in virus cases hits rebound hopes
RE
07/02GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/02LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/02London shares end higher on vaccine hopes, set for weekly gains
RE
07/02EUROPE : Cyclical rally, U.S. jobs data drive European stocks to one-week high
RE
07/02EUROPE : Cyclical rally, U.S. jobs data drive European stocks to one-week high
RE
07/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 157 M 17 865 M 17 865 M
Net income 2020 386 M 487 M 487 M
Net Debt 2020 2 671 M 3 370 M 3 370 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,2x
Yield 2020 1,26%
Capitalization 15 344 M 19 401 M 19 363 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 2 300,35 GBX
Last Close Price 1 945,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
John George Bason Executive Director & Finance Director
Emma Susan Adamo Non-Executive Director
Ruth L. Cairnie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC-25.13%19 401
NESTLÉ S.A.2.27%317 469
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-6.61%73 429
DANONE-17.94%44 516
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.47%39 441
GENERAL MILLS, INC.16.78%38 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group