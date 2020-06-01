Associated British Foods : Primark to open all stores in England on June 15

Fashion retailer Primark is working to re-open all its 153 stores in England on June 15, in line with the country's easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, its owner Associated British Foods said on Monday.

Primark is currently trading from 112 stores across Europe and the United States, representing 34% of its total selling space. By June it is planning to have 281 stores open or 79% of selling space.

The group said it was still too early to resume earnings guidance for the remainder of the current financial year.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)