Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Associated British Foods    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS (ABF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 03:54pm CET
People walk past souvenir shops during the Boxing Day sales on Oxford Street in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of British shoppers hitting the post-Christmas sales dipped by 4.2 percent year-on-year on Wednesday, offering no relief for struggling stores that had already discounted heavily to encourage spending in the run-up to the holiday.

Out-of-town stores and shopping centres were hit harder than towns and cities, but visits to both fell for the third year in a row, according to data for the first hours of trading on the morning after Christmas.

Shopping centre visits were down 6.7 percent by midday, market research firm Springboard said, while traditional town and city shopping streets saw a 2.8 percent drop.

Britain's retailers had been hoping Christmas would revive spending after a bleak year for much of the sector that has seen a string of chains go out of business or announce shop closures.

The sector has faced uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union, rising labour costs and higher business property taxes as well as unseasonably warm weather.

Stores were pinning hopes on a surge in shoppers seeking bargains to counter poor trading in November and early December.

Clothing chains such as Primark, Superdry and online retailer ASOS warned of weak sales earlier in December, after what Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley said was "the worst November in living memory" for retailers.

Springboard said one reason for the drop in footfall was the almost continuous discounting, particularly since November's Black Friday.

"However, many retailers offer greater discounts online than in store, which discourages shoppers to visit retail destinations and bricks and mortar stores," Springboard said.

Springboard said many people were eating and drinking as well as visiting shops, a trend that was benefiting high streets, where there were more restaurants and other venues, more than retail parks.

London's Oxford Street, Regent Street and Bond Street saw a 15 percent increase in footfall year-on-year by 10.30 on Wednesday, the New West End Company said, and it forecast 50 million pounds ($63 million) would be spent in the district by the end of the day.

"International tourists are out in force driven by the weaker pound, as well as domestic shoppers who are looking for a day out after family celebrations yesterday," said chief executive Jace Tyrrell.

($1 = 0.7885 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC -0.69% 2291 Delayed Quote.-65.88%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS -2.26% 2080 Delayed Quote.-26.24%
DEBENHAMS PLC 5.17% 4.11 Delayed Quote.-88.17%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP -1.36% 246.4 Delayed Quote.-21.73%
NEXT -2.34% 4014 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -1.47% 233.8 Delayed Quote.-37.98%
SUPERDRY PLC -6.74% 426 Delayed Quote.-78.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
03:54pBig discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
RE
12/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : European retail storm casts a shadow over U.S. holi..
RE
12/18No Christmas cheer for fashion firms in never-ending sales
RE
12/17ASOS profit warning spreads Christmas retail gloom
RE
12/13Sports Direct's Ashley sends shivers along UK high street
RE
12/13ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
12/07LONDON MARKETS: London Stocks End Higher, With House Builders Taking The Lead
DJ
12/07LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil helps FTSE 100 end turbulent week firmer, but Brexit..
RE
12/07EUROPE : European shares snap three days of losses, but worst week in months
RE
12/07ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark's poor November trading sends AB Foods' share..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 16 015 M
EBIT 2019 1 408 M
Net income 2019 1 070 M
Finance 2019 1 030 M
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 15,34
P/E ratio 2020 13,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 16 880 M
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 27,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
John George Bason Executive Director & Finance Director
Javier Ferrán Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Emma Susan Adamo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS-26.24%21 414
NESTLÉ-2.89%252 906
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-7.76%59 142
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-45.29%53 716
DANONE-11.91%48 988
GENERAL MILLS-36.60%23 140
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.