Associated Capital Group, Inc. : Reports Estimated Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (“AC” or the “Company”) announced today a
preliminary estimate of its financial results for the fourth quarter and
year ended December 31, 2018.
Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter is expected to be within the range of
$(1.68) to $(1.78) compared to $0.67 for the fourth quarter of 2017,
based primarily on the mark-to-market decline of our investment
portfolio. Full year EPS is expected to be within the range of $(2.42)
to $(2.52) compared to $0.37 for 2017.
The fourth quarter and full year 2018 estimated results include a
preliminary estimate of the income tax benefit related to the
utilization of current losses. The Company’s analysis of its ability to
record this benefit under current accounting guidance, which is based on
what it believes to be reasonable estimates, is ongoing. The receipt of
additional information and changes in the Company’s assumptions may
require that this benefit be adjusted, and the adjustment, if any, may
be material to our fourth quarter and full year results.
We expect to issue additional information regarding our financial
results in February.
About Associated Capital Group, Inc.
The Company has been publicly traded since November 30, 2015 following
its spin-off from GAMCO Investors, Inc.
The Company operates its investment management business via Gabelli &
Company Investment Advisers, Inc. (“GCIA” f/k/a Gabelli Securities,
Inc.), its 100% owned subsidiary. GCIA and its wholly-owned subsidiary,
Gabelli & Partners, collectively serve as general partners or investment
managers to investment funds including limited partnerships, offshore
companies and separate accounts. The Company primarily manages assets in
equity event-driven strategies, across a range of risk and event
arbitrage portfolios and earns management and incentive fees from its
advisory activities. GCIA is registered with the Securities and Exchange
Commission as an investment advisor under the Investment Advisers Act of
1940, as amended.
The Company operates its institutional research services business
through G.research, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
G.research is a broker-dealer registered under the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934, as amended, that provides institutional research services
and acts as an underwriter.
The Company also derives investment income/(loss) from proprietary
trading of assets awaiting deployment in its operating businesses.
SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
The financial results set forth in this press release are preliminary.
Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present
historical information, contain “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or
forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because
they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use
words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,”
“plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They
also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial
performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future
actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of
any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that
we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions
within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and
operations, the economy and other conditions, there can be no assurance
that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect
or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any
of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of
historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.
Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed
below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and
outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the
factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our
expectations or beliefs include a decline in the securities markets that
adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of
our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment
management agreements, and a general downturn in the economy that
negatively impacts our operations. We also direct your attention to the
more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and
other important factors contained in our Form 10 and other public
filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may
emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all
of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking
statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our
expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments
or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
