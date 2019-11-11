Healthcare at a Crossroads: What's the Path Forward?

Friday, November 22 – The Paley Center, 25 West 52nd Street, New York City

Gabelli Funds and Columbia Business School are hosting a unique healthcare symposium to provide a platform for industry and academic leaders to address critical issues facing the healthcare industry today. The panelists consist of executives from the healthcare ecosystem, including providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacy benefit managers, wholesalers and academia. Specifically, the symposium will address the 2020 election and its implications for the healthcare system, drug pricing and affordable medicines, and healthcare transformation using data and technology.

The event will have limited capacity. If interested in attending, please contact Kevin Fitzpatrick or Jing He.

Preliminary Agenda 9:00 – 9:10 AM Welcome Bunny Ellerin, Director, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Program, Columbia Business School 9:10 – 10:00 AM Election 2020: Implications for Healthcare Access and Coverage Professor Linda Green, Columbia Business School

Catherine MacLean, MD, PhD, Chief Value Medical Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery

Steven Safyer, MD, President & CEO, Montefiore Medicine

Charles E. Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer, CIGNA National Accounts

Moderator: Jeff Jonas, Portfolio Manager, Gabelli Funds 10:05 – 10:55 AM Drug Pricing: Supporting Innovation while Keeping Medicines Affordable Steve Collis, Chairman & CEO, AmerisourceBergen

Sumit Dutta, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, OptumRx

Professor Frank Lichtenberg, Columbia Business School

Jon Selib, Senior Vice President, Global Policy, Pfizer

Moderator: Jing He ’15, Senior Biotechnology Analyst, G. research 11:10 – Noon Leveraging Data & Technology to Transform Care Jason Gorevic, CEO, Teladoc Health

Allon Bloch ‘97, Co-founder & CEO, K Health

Emmanuel Fombu, MD, MBA, Global Strategy & Innovation Leader, Johnson & Johnson

Manisha Shetty Gulati, Chief Operating Officer, Clarify Health Solutions

Moderator: Kevin Kedra, Senior Healthcare Analyst, G. research

