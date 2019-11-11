Log in
Healthcare at a Crossroads: What's the Path Forward?

0
11/11/2019 | 07:31am EST

Friday, November 22 – The Paley Center, 25 West 52nd Street, New York City

Gabelli Funds and Columbia Business School are hosting a unique healthcare symposium to provide a platform for industry and academic leaders to address critical issues facing the healthcare industry today. The panelists consist of executives from the healthcare ecosystem, including providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacy benefit managers, wholesalers and academia. Specifically, the symposium will address the 2020 election and its implications for the healthcare system, drug pricing and affordable medicines, and healthcare transformation using data and technology.

The event will have limited capacity. If interested in attending, please contact Kevin Fitzpatrick or Jing He.

Preliminary Agenda

9:00 – 9:10 AM

 

Welcome

  • Bunny Ellerin, Director, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Program, Columbia Business School

9:10 – 10:00 AM

 

Election 2020: Implications for Healthcare Access and Coverage

  • Professor Linda Green, Columbia Business School
  • Catherine MacLean, MD, PhD, Chief Value Medical Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery
  • Steven Safyer, MD, President & CEO, Montefiore Medicine
  • Charles E. Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer, CIGNA National Accounts
  • Moderator: Jeff Jonas, Portfolio Manager, Gabelli Funds

10:05 – 10:55 AM

 

Drug Pricing: Supporting Innovation while Keeping Medicines Affordable

  • Steve Collis, Chairman & CEO, AmerisourceBergen
  • Sumit Dutta, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, OptumRx
  • Professor Frank Lichtenberg, Columbia Business School
  • Jon Selib, Senior Vice President, Global Policy, Pfizer
  • Moderator: Jing He ’15, Senior Biotechnology Analyst, G. research

11:10 – Noon

 

Leveraging Data & Technology to Transform Care

  • Jason Gorevic, CEO, Teladoc Health
  • Allon Bloch ‘97, Co-founder & CEO, K Health
  • Emmanuel Fombu, MD, MBA, Global Strategy & Innovation Leader, Johnson & Johnson
  • Manisha Shetty Gulati, Chief Operating Officer, Clarify Health Solutions
  • Moderator: Kevin Kedra, Senior Healthcare Analyst, G. research

© 2019 Gabelli Funds, LLC - All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
