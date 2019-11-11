Healthcare at a Crossroads: What's the Path Forward?
0
11/11/2019 | 07:31am EST
Friday, November 22 – The Paley Center, 25 West 52nd Street, New York City
Gabelli Funds and Columbia Business School are hosting a unique healthcare symposium to provide a platform for industry and academic leaders to address critical issues facing the healthcare industry today. The panelists consist of executives from the healthcare ecosystem, including providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacy benefit managers, wholesalers and academia. Specifically, the symposium will address the 2020 election and its implications for the healthcare system, drug pricing and affordable medicines, and healthcare transformation using data and technology.
The event will have limited capacity. If interested in attending, please contact Kevin Fitzpatrick or Jing He.
Preliminary Agenda
9:00 – 9:10 AM
Welcome
Bunny Ellerin, Director, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Program, Columbia Business School
9:10 – 10:00 AM
Election 2020: Implications for Healthcare Access and Coverage
Professor Linda Green, Columbia Business School
Catherine MacLean, MD, PhD, Chief Value Medical Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery
Steven Safyer, MD, President & CEO, Montefiore Medicine
Charles E. Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer, CIGNA National Accounts
Moderator: Jeff Jonas, Portfolio Manager, Gabelli Funds
10:05 – 10:55 AM
Drug Pricing: Supporting Innovation while Keeping Medicines Affordable
Steve Collis, Chairman & CEO, AmerisourceBergen
Sumit Dutta, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, OptumRx
Professor Frank Lichtenberg, Columbia Business School
Jon Selib, Senior Vice President, Global Policy, Pfizer
Moderator: Jing He ’15, Senior Biotechnology Analyst, G. research
11:10 – Noon
Leveraging Data & Technology to Transform Care
Jason Gorevic, CEO, Teladoc Health
Allon Bloch ‘97, Co-founder & CEO, K Health
Emmanuel Fombu, MD, MBA, Global Strategy & Innovation Leader, Johnson & Johnson
Manisha Shetty Gulati, Chief Operating Officer, Clarify Health Solutions
Moderator: Kevin Kedra, Senior Healthcare Analyst, G. research