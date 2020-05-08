Assore : CONFIRMATION OF SECOND POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE AT DWARSRIVIER CHROME MINE – 7 MAY 2020

CONFIRMATION OF SECOND POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE AT DWARSRIVIER CHROME MINE - 7 MAY 2020

Dwarsrivier Chrome Mine confirms that a second employee of the mine has tested positive for COVID-19. This is subsequent to the first case that was reported on 5 May 2020. The employee concerned in the second case was one of the 9 contacts of the first confirmed case, and was in self-quarantine when the results were confirmed late on Wednesday 6 May 2020. The contacts of the second confirmed case are being self- quarantined as per required protocols.

The results of the remaining 8 contacts from the first case have thankfully returned a negative result.

Subsequent to the confirmation of the first case, the mine had suspended operations on a precautionary basis The mine has used this period to once again deep clean and sanitized the workplace as a precaution, and review its standard operating protocols to ensure they are effective and operations can continue safely upon re-opening. During the same period of review, the Department of Health and the Department of Minerals Resources and Energy were on site for inspections. Dwarsrivier is confident that our screening processes and operating protocols are effective, and will continuously review and improve these. Since the commencement of the screening process upon resumption of operations on 22 April 2020, over 2 000 screening tests have been conducted and the mine will continue to conduct the screening tests to all persons entering the mine premises.

Bongani Phakathi

Executive Human Resources and Public Affairs