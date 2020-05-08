Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Assore Limited    ASR   ZAE000146932

ASSORE LIMITED

(ASR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assore : CONFIRMATION OF SECOND POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE AT DWARSRIVIER CHROME MINE – 7 MAY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 03:39am EDT

CONFIRMATION OF SECOND POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE AT DWARSRIVIER CHROME MINE - 7 MAY 2020

Dwarsrivier Chrome Mine confirms that a second employee of the mine has tested positive for COVID-19. This is subsequent to the first case that was reported on 5 May 2020. The employee concerned in the second case was one of the 9 contacts of the first confirmed case, and was in self-quarantine when the results were confirmed late on Wednesday 6 May 2020. The contacts of the second confirmed case are being self- quarantined as per required protocols.

The results of the remaining 8 contacts from the first case have thankfully returned a negative result.

Subsequent to the confirmation of the first case, the mine had suspended operations on a precautionary basis The mine has used this period to once again deep clean and sanitized the workplace as a precaution, and review its standard operating protocols to ensure they are effective and operations can continue safely upon re-opening. During the same period of review, the Department of Health and the Department of Minerals Resources and Energy were on site for inspections. Dwarsrivier is confident that our screening processes and operating protocols are effective, and will continuously review and improve these. Since the commencement of the screening process upon resumption of operations on 22 April 2020, over 2 000 screening tests have been conducted and the mine will continue to conduct the screening tests to all persons entering the mine premises.

Bongani Phakathi

Executive Human Resources and Public Affairs

Disclaimer

Assore Limited published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 07:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASSORE LIMITED
03:39aASSORE : CONFIRMATION OF SECOND POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE AT DWARSRIVIER CHROME MIN..
PU
03/16ASSORE : Circular to Assore shareholders (16-Mar-20)
PU
03/11ASSORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/18ASSORE LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
02/06ASSORE : H1 FY20 Trading Statement (06-Feb-20)
PU
2019ASSORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019ASSORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018ASSORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ASSORE : Provisional Reviewed Results for the year ended 30 June 2018
PU
2018ASSORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 5 273 M
EBIT 2020 417 M
Net income 2020 4 744 M
Finance 2020 10 368 M
Yield 2020 5,47%
P/E ratio 2020 6,97x
P/E ratio 2021 8,08x
EV / Sales2020 4,23x
EV / Sales2021 3,77x
Capitalization 32 697 M
Chart ASSORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Assore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 310,00  ZAR
Last Close Price 317,00  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 0,95%
Spread / Average Target -2,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Edward Walters Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Desmond Guilio Sacco Chairman
Bastiaan Hendrikus van Aswegen Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Ross A. Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Edward Montagu Southey Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSORE LIMITED-0.46%1 755
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-10.41%43 312
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-22.53%25 441
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-31.63%13 024
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-0.80%10 261
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.0.02%6 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group