Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Assura Plc    AGR   GB00BVGBWW93

ASSURA PLC

(AGR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/07 06:03:05 am
72 GBp   -0.96%
05:32aA DESIGN DIAGNOSIS : primary care estate
PU
09/23ASSURA : Supporting mental health for young people in Warrington
PU
09/19ASSURA : Scrip Calculation Price
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

A design diagnosis: primary care estate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 05:32am EDT

In 2017, we supported Reform on a project to explore how better primary care buildings could help the NHS, and how they might be funded.

The think tank has returned to the topic following recent government announcements on creating a long-term plan for NHS capital investment and improving the process for decision-making on NHS capital projects.

Reform has produced a factsheet on the issue:

Primary-care-Fact-Sheetpdf Reform 2019

As our CEO, Jonathan Murphy, blogged as Reform's project report was launched in 2018: 'At a time when there is such focus on the clinical struggles for the NHS, with hospitals at full capacity and a flu outbreak adding to the long list of year-round pressures, it may seem incongruous to be talking about the primary care estate. Yet investing in GP premises offers a significant opportunity for the NHS. Better buildings for primary care allow for scaled-up healthcare closer to home, and can help relieve some of the current pressures.

'Giving GPs the infrastructure they need will never eliminate pressure on hospitals...But creating the right facilities and space so that more patients can be diagnosed and treated away from hospital, and using them effectively - whatever the season - is an effective way to ease it.'

Disclaimer

Assura plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 09:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASSURA PLC
05:32aA DESIGN DIAGNOSIS : primary care estate
PU
09/23ASSURA : Supporting mental health for young people in Warrington
PU
09/19ASSURA : Scrip Calculation Price
PU
09/18ASSURA : Jonathan Murphy joins BPF Board
PU
09/13ASSURA : Work underway on new Newtown Medical Centre
PU
09/12ASSURA PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
09/09ASSURA : PDMR Notification
PU
09/06ASSURA : We partner with Cheshire Community Foundation to support vital communit..
PU
09/05ASSURA : Notice of Dividend
PU
08/13ASSURA : Exercise of Nil Cost Options under PSP
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 103 M
EBIT 2020 94,1 M
Net income 2020 143 M
Debt 2020 801 M
Yield 2020 3,88%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,92x
EV / Sales2020 24,7x
EV / Sales2021 23,8x
Capitalization 1 749 M
Chart ASSURA PLC
Duration : Period :
Assura Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 72,00  GBp
Last Close Price 72,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 8,67%
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Stewart Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ed Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Jayne Marie Cottam Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jenefer Dawn Greenwood Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Owen Davies Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSURA PLC37.69%2 110
WELLTOWER INC.32.49%36 736
VENTAS27.26%27 210
HCP INC30.29%17 498
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.20.65%9 050
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.21.08%8 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group