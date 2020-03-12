Assura : GP super-partnership looks to the future on premises

An innovative group of GP practices in West Yorkshire has launched a new partnership with us - to ensure its buildings are in top shape for patients and staff.

We've joined forces with GP super-partnership Health Care First, which serves more than 30,000 patients, to provide specialist management for its surgery premises at Methley, Castleford and Ferrybridge.

We purchased and leased back the Pinfold Surgery, Elizabeth Court Surgery, Beauforth House and Ferrybridge Medical Centre buildings to the partnership for the long-term. It will now work with the practice teams to ensure their premises are delivering well for patients and supporting activities such as improving energy efficiency of the buildings. The surgeries sit across three primary care networks and are also part of Conexus, the GP Confederation for Wakefield.

Lead GP Dr Avi Biswas said: 'The traditional model of general practice is changing and for our future planning, it was time to look at solutions to manage our premises as a group. This will mean we have a simple communication pathway on all our premises needs and challenges, helping us not just to maintain the status quo but also to take advantage of opportunities to improve our buildings with the best possible partner.'

Patrick Lowther, our Head of Investment, said: 'It is so exciting to see GP practices working together, at scale, on their premises to create the best environments for patients and staff. We expect to see many more of these sorts of partnerships as Primary Care Networks develop, forging the path for practices to manage their premises more efficiently and sustainably for the future together.'

Rob Hayes, Head of Healthcare at Schofield Sweeney LLP, the solicitors to Health Care First and David Ogilvie Head Of Healthcare at Dacres Commercial commented: 'We were delighted to be able to assist Doctor Biswas and his partners in unlocking value from their properties that will help the practice to expand the services it can provide to patients going forward.'

We owns 40 GP surgery buildings across Yorkshire and acts as property partner to practices in Modality Partnership, Symphony Integrated Care, PML and Lakeside Healthcare Group super-partnerships.