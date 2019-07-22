Assura : Homelessness scheme wins our grant funding

A scheme to support homeless people in Powys and those at risk of becoming homeless or falling into poverty has won a share of our grant funding.

GPs and staff from the medical centres in Hay-On-Wye and Talgarth (Haygarth Doctors) submitted the project for a Healthy Communities Grant from us after our call-out to practices in our buildings.

Helping Our Homeless Wales works with people in Powys and across Wales to provide care bags along with clothing to homeless people. The organisation is run by volunteers who get induction, first aid and drugs training. Some volunteers are happy doing collections and sorting while others are actively involved with distributing goods so full training is provided on safeguarding and boundaries.

Haygarth doctors said: 'We consider this to be a very worthy cause, helping people locally and nationally throughout Wales. Homelessness is a growing problem and we are now seeing it locally in Brecon. We will be doing more to help in 2019 as part of our practice fundraising. Helping our Homeless Wales started over a year ago and in that time has gone from strength to strength.'

Sarah Mason, volunteer at Helping Our Homeless Wales, said: 'We were overwhelmed to hear that we'd been nominated. We thank Hay Surgery for their nomination for them to recognise us and the work we do, in nominating and supporting us has been tremendous and we cannot thank them enough.

'Poverty and homelessness is on the increase and unfortunately with this can bring complex and often chaotic lives of which we believe a little kindness goes a long way. Thank you once again from myself and the team.'