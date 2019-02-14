Log in
ASSURA PLC

ASSURA PLC

(AGR)
02/14 05:04:03 am
57.85 GBp   +0.61%
Assura : Issue of Consideration Shares

02/14/2019 | 04:46am EST

14 February 2019

Assura plc

Issue of Consideration Shares

Assura plc ('Assura' or 'the Company'), the UK's leading primary care property investor and developer, today announces that it has issued 285,874 ordinary shares of 10 pence each (the 'New Shares') as part consideration for the acquisition of a medical centre.

Application has therefore been made for the admission of the New Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities ('Admission'). The New Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares and Admission is expected to occur at 8.00am on 15 February 2019.

Following the allotment of the New Shares, it is expected that the total number of shares in issue will be 2,398,371,795 (none of which will be held in treasury) and that, accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 2,398,371,795. This total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

Assura plc

Tel: 01925 420660

Orla Ball

David Purcell

Notes to Editors

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high quality patient care in the community. At 30 September 2018, Assura's property portfolio was valued at £1,843 million.

Further information is available at www.assuraplc.com

*EPRA is a registered trademark of the European Public Real Estate Association

Assura plc LEI code: 21380026T19N2Y52XF72

Disclaimer

Assura plc published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 09:46:02 UTC
