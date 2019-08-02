Assura : Local charity refurbishes ‘Outstanding' Butterfly Bereavement Suite

This month, we got the chance to see how some of our local grant funding has helped charity Harry & Co on their mission to help transform Warrington Hospital's maternity bereavement suite.

The Butterfly Suite has had a full refurbishment, meaning it now has two dedicated bereavement suites with en‐suite facilities and a contained kitchen area - providing families with homely and bespoke accommodation for comfort and privacy at the most difficult time of their lives. The suite was officially opened on 1st August by the Bishop of Warrington, the Rt Revd Beverley Mason and the trust's CEO, Mel Pickup and Chairman, Steve McGuirk.

Harry & Co have supported the trust in developing their bereavement facilities for families after the loss of their child, Harry, who was stillborn in 2010. Founder Kate Tinker said: 'On 14th May 2010, our [ and husband Chris] world came crashing around us as we learned that our baby had no heartbeat following a spontaneous scan due to reduced movements at 40 weeks gestation. When I returned to prepare to give birth to Harry, we were shown to the bereavement suite. Whilst the bereavement suite was a lovely concept, it became clear within the coming hours that it required closer attention to detail, which is exactly we have done over the last nine years.'

Rt Revd Beverley Mason, Bishop of Warrington, carried out a blessing of the suite and explained: 'It was a year ago when I was in Warrington Hospital for the announcement of my appointment as Bishop of Warrington. My very first pastoral situation as a 'new' Bishop, was meeting and praying with a lovely young mum whose baby had just died. I could only imagine the shock, trauma, bewilderment and utter desolation; having to repeat the hollow words to well‐wishers who hadn't heard, and somehow trying to make sense of the senseless. The care and compassion of the nurses and the very kind space that the Butterfly Suite made a real difference. I am so thankful for Kate and Chris's vision for this place and for the imagination, empathy and generosity of many others who have made the opening of this suite possible today. It is such a privilege and honour to be invited back, today, for its formal opening. May this suite continue to be a kind place and one of hope and immeasurable love and peace to all who come here.'

Satish Hulikere, Clinical Director for the Women's and Children's unit said: 'We are very grateful to Harry & Co, Golden Square, the other companies and all the families that have helped make the vision for The Butterfly Suite a reality. All our families are able to stay for as long as they wish in the bespoke rooms located in a separate area of our labour ward. The rooms are tastefully furnished and colour co‐ordinated in pastel colours, each has its own small kitchen area and en‐suite facilities. Parents have the opportunity to spend precious time with their baby in these rooms and the chance to create special memories.'

Claire Rick, our Head of Public Affairs said: 'This was a local charity project that our team was so very keen to support - we were very struck by Harry and Co's focus on even the smallest of touches to create a space away from the hustle and bustle of a busy hospital, where families can simply be together at such an important time.'