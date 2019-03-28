Assura : MP joins doctors and patients to celebrate new surgery buildings

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris has cut the ribbon on our new primary care centre in Brixworth - marking the official opening of the new surgery building for patients and staff.

The new building is designed to care for 7,000 patients in modern consultation and treatment rooms, replacing the previous Brixworth Surgery site on Northampton Road to support the growing population in the area.

Opening the building, Chris Heaton Harris said: 'When I'm in parliament, it's genuinely nice to say actually this stuff does work if you let local people take responsibility - they will deliver some of the best facilities you will see, and this is a remarkable facility.'

Dr Julia Railson, GP Partner at Saxon Spires Practice, said: 'We are all delighted with our new surgery, which gives us a larger modern facility to cater to the needs of the growing local population. We would like to thank all the people who worked so hard to make this project happen.'

The new building was developed by us as part of community infrastructure work to support services for residents in Barratt Homes' Saxon Rise development.

Simon Gould, our Head of Development, said: 'Ensuring that primary care infrastructure keeps pace with new housebuilding is an issue for communities all over the country - both for patients and for practices under pressure to serve ever-growing patient lists, without the space they need to do so. This new surgery building is a great example of what can be achieved when developers, communities and GPs come together.'

Andrew Swindell, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: 'As a leading homebuilder we not only care about building quality new homes, but ensuring the wider area is a fantastic place to live and Saxon Rise is certainly no exception. With homes and local schools nearby, it's important that we provide vital facilities such as this that the existing community and the new residents can benefit from.'