Assura : Notice of Dividend

6 September 2018

Assura plc

Notice of Dividend

Assura plc ('Assura' or 'the Company'), the UK's leading primary care property investor and developer, today announces that the next quarterly interim dividend of 0.655 pence per share will be paid on 17 October 2018 to shareholders on the register on 14 September 2018 (the 'Record Date'). The Ex-dividend Date will be 13 September 2018.

This interim dividend will be wholly Property Income Distribution ('PID'). Forms to register for gross PIDs are available on the Company's website and must be returned to the Company registrars, Link Asset Services at The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TU to arrive by 4.30pm on 3 October 2018. Please click here for PID Forms or refer to Company's website.

Shareholders may choose for the dividend to be paid either as cash or to be settled in New Shares via the Scrip Dividend Alternative. The Scrip Dividend Alternative price is to be calculated using the average of the middle market quotations for an Ordinary Share, as derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange, for the five consecutive business days commencing on the Ex-dividend Date and will be announced by the Company and detailed on the Company's website on 20 September 2018.

Any shareholders wishing to take up the Scrip Dividend Alternative, who have not already done so, will have until 4.30pm on 3 October 2018 either to return their completed mandate form to the Company registrars, Link Asset Services at The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TU (in the case of shareholdings in certificated form) or to take the necessary action via the CREST system (in the case of shareholdings in uncertificated form).

The Circular concerning this Scrip Dividend Alternative is available on the Company's website, www.assuraplc.comand is also available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

- Ends -

For more information, please contact:

Assura plc Tel: 01925 420660 Orla Ball Edelman John Kiely Tel: 0203 047 2546 Rob Yates

Notes to Editors

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high quality patient care in the community. At 31 March 2018, Assura's property portfolio was valued at £1,733 million.

Further information is available at www.assuraplc.com

*EPRA is a registered trademark of the European Public Real Estate Association