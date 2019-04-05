Assura : Our Healthy Communities Scheme sees more mental health support in Leatherhead

A Surrey charity helping local people to get better access to mental and emotional health support has won a share of our grant funding after being put forward by the GPs in our AshLea Medical Practice building in Leatherhead.

Celebrating its 25th birthday this year, the Mary Frances Trust provides support for any mental health and wellbeing issues including stress, anxiety, depression, bi‐polar, hoarding and personality disorders. Our funding will be used to set up a programme of health and wellbeing workshops to support the patients of the AshLea Medical Practice.

Christine Schauerman, Programme Manager at Mary Frances Trust said: 'We are thrilled to have been nominated by the AshLea Medical Practice to raise awareness of the mental health support that is already available locally, and with this grant we plan to offer courses and activities closer to the practice that will directly support their patients' mental health and emotional wellbeing. It can be daunting to have to travel to unfamiliar places when you are not well, so having support close to the practice in small, intimate groups is key.'