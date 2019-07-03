Assura : PDMR Notification

3 July 2019

Assura plc

('the Company')

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company announces that on 2nd July 2019 the following named PDMRs were granted the following share awards over ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company under the Company's Performance Share Plan ('PSP').

PDMR Position Number of Share Awards Granted Jonathan Murphy CEO 927,714 Jayne Cottam CFO 521,398 Orla Ball Company Secretary 90,031

These awards are subject to two performance conditions which will be determined after the 2021/22 financial year. 50% of the award shares are subject to an absolute Total Shareholder Return ('TSR') performance condition, and the remaining 50% of the award shares are subject to an absolute earnings per share growth ('EPS') performance condition. Details of the TSR and EPS performance conditions are set out in the Company's Directors' Remuneration Report for 2018/19.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of dealing form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jonathan Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Assura plc b) LEI 21380026T19N2Y52XF72 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each GB00BVGBWW93 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the PSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL GBP 927,714 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £NIL GBP 927,714 £NIL GBP e) Date of the transaction 2 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jayne Cottam 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Assura plc b) LEI 21380026T19N2Y52XF72 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each GB00BVGBWW93 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the PSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL GBP 521,398 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £NIL GBP 521,398 £NIL GBP e) Date of the transaction 2 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Orla Ball 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Assura plc b) LEI 21380026T19N2Y52XF72 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each GB00BVGBWW93 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the PSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL GBP 90,031 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £NIL GBP 90,031 £NIL GBP e) Date of the transaction 2 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON

Notes to Editors

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities. At 31 March 2019, Assura's property portfolio was valued at £1,979 million.

Further information is available at www.assuraplc.com

*EPRA is a registered trademark of the European Public Real Estate Association.