Assura : PDMR Notification

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')
The Company announces that on 2nd July 2019 the following named PDMRs were granted the following share awards over ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company under the Company's Performance Share Plan ('PSP').
PDMR
Position
Number of Share Awards Granted
Jonathan Murphy
CEO
927,714
Jayne Cottam
CFO
521,398
Orla Ball
Company Secretary
90,031
These awards are subject to two performance conditions which will be determined after the 2021/22 financial year. 50% of the award shares are subject to an absolute Total Shareholder Return ('TSR') performance condition, and the remaining 50% of the award shares are subject to an absolute earnings per share growth ('EPS') performance condition. Details of the TSR and EPS performance conditions are set out in the Company's Directors' Remuneration Report for 2018/19.
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification of dealing form
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Jonathan Murphy
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Assura plc
b)
LEI
21380026T19N2Y52XF72
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Share options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each
GB00BVGBWW93
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the PSP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£NIL GBP
927,714
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregate Price
Aggregate Volume
Aggregate Total
£NIL GBP
927,714
£NIL GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
2 July 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Jayne Cottam
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CFO
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Assura plc
b)
LEI
21380026T19N2Y52XF72
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Share options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each
GB00BVGBWW93
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the PSP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£NIL GBP
521,398
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregate Price
Aggregate Volume
Aggregate Total
£NIL GBP
521,398
£NIL GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
2 July 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Orla Ball
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Assura plc
b)
LEI
21380026T19N2Y52XF72
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Share options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each
GB00BVGBWW93
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the PSP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£NIL GBP
90,031
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregate Price
Aggregate Volume
Aggregate Total
£NIL GBP
90,031
£NIL GBP
e)
Date of the transaction
2 July 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
Notes to Editors
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.At 31 March 2019, Assura's property portfolio was valued at £1,979 million.