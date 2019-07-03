Log in
ASSURA PLC

(AGR)
07/03 11:30:00 am
65.2 GBp   +1.40%
11:38aASSURA : PDMR Notification
PU
07/02ASSURA : Trading Update
PU
06/20ASSURA : Scrip Calculation Price
PU
Assura : PDMR Notification

07/03/2019 | 11:38am EDT

3 July 2019

Assura plc

('the Company')

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company announces that on 2nd July 2019 the following named PDMRs were granted the following share awards over ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company under the Company's Performance Share Plan ('PSP').

PDMR

Position

Number of Share Awards Granted

Jonathan Murphy

CEO

927,714

Jayne Cottam

CFO

521,398

Orla Ball

Company Secretary

90,031

These awards are subject to two performance conditions which will be determined after the 2021/22 financial year. 50% of the award shares are subject to an absolute Total Shareholder Return ('TSR') performance condition, and the remaining 50% of the award shares are subject to an absolute earnings per share growth ('EPS') performance condition. Details of the TSR and EPS performance conditions are set out in the Company's Directors' Remuneration Report for 2018/19.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of dealing form

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jonathan Murphy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Assura plc

b)

LEI

21380026T19N2Y52XF72

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each

GB00BVGBWW93

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the PSP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL GBP

927,714

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

£NIL GBP

927,714

£NIL GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

2 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jayne Cottam

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Assura plc

b)

LEI

21380026T19N2Y52XF72

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each

GB00BVGBWW93

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the PSP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL GBP

521,398

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

£NIL GBP

521,398

£NIL GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

2 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Orla Ball

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Assura plc

b)

LEI

21380026T19N2Y52XF72

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each

GB00BVGBWW93

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the PSP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL GBP

90,031

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

£NIL GBP

90,031

£NIL GBP

e)

Date of the transaction

2 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

For more information, please contact:

Assura plc

Tel: 01925 420660

Orla Ball,Company Secretary

David Purcell, Head of Financial Reporting

Finsbury

Tel: 0207 251 3801

Gordon Simpson

Notes to Editors

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities. At 31 March 2019, Assura's property portfolio was valued at £1,979 million.

Further information is available at www.assuraplc.com

*EPRA is a registered trademark of the European Public Real Estate Association.

Disclaimer

Assura plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 15:37:03 UTC
