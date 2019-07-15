Assura : Scrip Dividend Declaration

15 July 2019

Assura plc

Scrip Dividend Declaration

Assura plc ('Assura' or 'the Company'), the UK's leading primary care property investor and developer, today announces that, pursuant to its Scrip Dividend Scheme and in response to the scrip dividend alternative for the quarterly interim dividend payable on 17 July 2019 (the 'Scrip Dividend Alternative'), elections were received in respect of 14 per cent. of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at the record date of 14 June 2019.

Electing shareholders will receive ordinary shares in the Company ('Shares') in lieu of cash in respect of this dividend and, accordingly 3,664,995 Shares (the 'New Shares') will be issued by the Company to such shareholders.

Application has therefore been made for the admission of the New Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities ('Admission'). The New Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares and Admission is expected to occur at 8.00am on 17 July 2019.

Following the allotment of the New Shares, it is expected that the total number of shares in issue will be 2,405,744,275 (none of which will be held in treasury) and that, accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 2,405,744,275.

Copies of the documents relating to the Scrip Dividend Alternative are available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM).

This interim dividend is 100% ordinary dividend (non-PID).

Forms to register for gross PIDs (on future interim dividends) are available on the Company's website. Please click here for PID Forms.

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

Assura plc Tel: 01925 420660 Orla Ball, Company Secretary David Purcell, Head of Financial Reporting Finsbury Gordon Simpson

James Thompson Tel: 0207 251 3801

Notes to Editors

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities. At 31 March 2019, Assura's property portfolio was valued at £1,979 million.

Further information is available at www.assuraplc.com

*EPRA is a registered trademark of the European Public Real Estate AssociationAssura plc LEI code: 21380026T19N2Y52XF7