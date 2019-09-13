Log in
ASSURA PLC

ASSURA PLC

(AGR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/13 05:56:59 am
70.25 GBp   +0.36%
05:22aASSURA : Work underway on new Newtown Medical Centre
PU
09/12ASSURA PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
09/09ASSURA : PDMR Notification
PU
News 
Assura : Work underway on new Newtown Medical Centre

Assura : Work underway on new Newtown Medical Centre

09/13/2019 | 05:22am EDT

A concrete pouring ceremony marked the start of works on a brand new medical centre in Newtown this week - with representatives from Newtown Medical Practice, NHS Sandwell and West Birmingham CCG and Midas Construction joining us to celebrate.

The new premises will sit just 200 yards from Newtown Medical Centre's existing building and will include four treatment rooms, 11 consulting rooms, training and waiting areas. The ultra-energy-efficient building will also include an on-site pharmacy and enhanced treatment room to serve more than 11,000 local patients.

GPs and staff from the practice have been working with patients, specialist healthcare architects West Hart and us here at Assura to design the new building, which is scheduled to open in spring 2020.

The £3.5million medical centre and pharmacy is being built by Midas Construction, part of the Midas Group.

GP partner, Dr Samar Mukherjee from Newtown Medical Centre said: 'It's hugely exciting to see the building getting started and we look forward to moving in next year. We outgrew our current building long ago and having the right space and modern facilities will give us the base we need to continue growing our services to patients for the future.'

Neil Turley, Business Development Manager for Midas Construction, added: 'We are pleased to be working alongside Assura to deliver this much-needed state of the art facility for the neighbourhood.'

Ashley Seymour, our Senior Development Manager, said: 'This is a real milestone for the patients and staff at the surgery - this building will give them the light, bright and modern space they need for the future of primary care in the city, and we're very proud to be playing our part.'

Disclaimer

Assura plc published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:21:06 UTC
ASSURA PLC32.58%2 077
WELLTOWER INC26.32%35 532
VENTAS21.47%26 625
HCP INC23.92%16 992
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC17.10%8 805
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.17.79%8 358
