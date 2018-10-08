Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Assura PLC    AGR   GB00BVGBWW93

ASSURA PLC (AGR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/08 11:19:13 am
55.2 GBp   +0.73%
10:58aPARTY CONFERENC : what did we learn?
PU
10/05ASSURA : Acquisition update
PU
10/01ASSURA : Partners' premises worries in headlines
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Party conference season: what did we learn?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 10:58am CEST

Brexit, leaders' speeches and theme songs aside, what did this year's conference season tell us about future plans for health in the community - and how healthcare buildings will need to measure up?

  • The Liberal Democrats focused heavily on mental health services, as well as calling for a further increase to the NHS's budget for this year. Pledges to champion access to pharmacy services continued
  • A Labour government would invest £900m in primary care, Jonathan Ashworth promised from Liverpool - to help improve access to GP care. At fringe events, delegates talked about the importance of the right health infrastructure for individual communities, and of the need to plan new communities rather than new developments.
  • The Conservatives talked of their plans for technology in the NHS, the role of primary care in prevention of ill health, and declared that 'the era ofmoving all activity into fewer larger hospitals…that era is over.'

As ever, the most striking thing about the message on health from all parties is the consensus: a focus on expanding primary care, improving the NHS's IT and application of technology where it makes sense, easier access to mental health services and social prescribing projects and above all, care 'close to home'. The nuances vary but the principles are unanimous.

Without the right physical infrastructure, the NHS's future planning can only go so far. But create a fit for purpose estate for healthcare in the community and the possibilities are endless.

Claire Rick, Head of Public Affairs

Disclaimer

Assura plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASSURA PLC
10:58aPARTY CONFERENCE SEASON : what did we learn?
PU
10/05ASSURA : Acquisition update
PU
10/01ASSURA : Partners' premises worries in headlines
PU
10/01ASSURA : AGR); set to grow during first half of this year
AQ
10/01ASSURA : Trading Update
PU
09/28ASSURA : and Virtuoso Licenses
AQ
09/20ASSURA : We fire the starting gun on support for Warrington health schemes
PU
09/20ASSURA : Scrip Calculation Price
PU
09/13ASSURA PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
09/06ASSURA : Green light for new GP building
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 95,4 M
EBIT 2019 85,0 M
Net income 2019 141 M
Finance 2019 655 M
Yield 2019 4,74%
P/E ratio 2019 8,56
P/E ratio 2020 10,34
EV / Sales 2019 6,88x
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
Capitalization 1 311 M
Chart ASSURA PLC
Duration : Period :
Assura PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,63  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Stewart Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ed Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Jayne Marie Cottam Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Hedley Richardson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jenefer Dawn Greenwood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSURA PLC-14.24%1 704
WELLTOWER INC-2.40%23 155
VENTAS-11.68%18 891
HCP-3.37%11 840
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC17.65%6 491
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA INC-14.41%5 336
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.