Party conference season: what did we learn?

Brexit, leaders' speeches and theme songs aside, what did this year's conference season tell us about future plans for health in the community - and how healthcare buildings will need to measure up?

The Liberal Democrats focused heavily on mental health services, as well as calling for a further increase to the NHS's budget for this year. Pledges to champion access to pharmacy services continued

A Labour government would invest £900m in primary care, Jonathan Ashworth promised from Liverpool - to help improve access to GP care. At fringe events, delegates talked about the importance of the right health infrastructure for individual communities, and of the need to plan new communities rather than new developments.

The Conservatives talked of their plans for technology in the NHS, the role of primary care in prevention of ill health, and declared that 'the era of moving all activity into fewer larger hospitals…that era is over.'

As ever, the most striking thing about the message on health from all parties is the consensus: a focus on expanding primary care, improving the NHS's IT and application of technology where it makes sense, easier access to mental health services and social prescribing projects and above all, care 'close to home'. The nuances vary but the principles are unanimous.

Without the right physical infrastructure, the NHS's future planning can only go so far. But create a fit for purpose estate for healthcare in the community and the possibilities are endless.

Claire Rick, Head of Public Affairs