ASSURANT (AIZ)

ASSURANT (AIZ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/18 11:32:51 am
96.39 USD   +0.98%
Assurant : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common and Prefer...

01/18/2019 | 11:19am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 - Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a global provider of risk management solutions, announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends of its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common - a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 25, 2019.

Preferred - a quarterly dividend of $1.6250 per share of 6.50% mandatory convertible preferred stock. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2019.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company's earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory and other restrictions, among other factors.

About Assurant
Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a global provider of risk management solutions, protecting where consumers live and the goods they buy. A Fortune 500 company, Assurant focuses on the housing and lifestyle markets, and is among the market leaders in mobile device protection and related services; extended service contracts; vehicle protection; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed homeowners insurance; and mortgage valuation and field services. Assurant has a market presence in 21 countries, while its Assurant Foundation works to support and improve communities. Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

###

Media Contact:
Linda Recupero
Senior Vice President, Enterprise Communication
212.859.7005
linda.recupero@assurant.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Suzanne Shepherd
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
212.859.7062
suzanne.shepherd@assurant.com

Sean Moshier
Director, Investor Relations
212.859.5831
sean.moshier@assurant.com

Disclaimer

Assurant Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 16:18:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 005 M
EBIT 2018 380 M
Net income 2018 342 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,47%
P/E ratio 2018 24,54
P/E ratio 2019 11,01
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 5 923 M
