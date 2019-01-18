Assurant : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common and Preferred Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a global provider of risk management solutions, announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends of its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common - a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 25, 2019.

Preferred – a quarterly dividend of $1.6250 per share of 6.50% mandatory convertible preferred stock. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2019.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company's earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory and other restrictions, among other factors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a global provider of risk management solutions, protecting where consumers live and the goods they buy. A Fortune 500 company, Assurant focuses on the housing and lifestyle markets, and is among the market leaders in mobile device protection and related services; extended service contracts; vehicle protection; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed homeowners insurance; and mortgage valuation and field services. Assurant has a market presence in 21 countries, while its Assurant Foundation works to support and improve communities. Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

