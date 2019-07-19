Log in
Assurant : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common and Preferred Stock

07/19/2019 | 09:16am EDT

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends of its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common - a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 26, 2019.

Preferred - a quarterly dividend of $1.6250 per share of 6.50% mandatory convertible preferred stock. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2019.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company’s earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory and other restrictions, among other factors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance and lender-placed homeowners insurance. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

###


© Business Wire 2019
