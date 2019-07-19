Assurant : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common and Preferred Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends of its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common - a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 26, 2019.

Preferred - a quarterly dividend of $1.6250 per share of 6.50% mandatory convertible preferred stock. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2019.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company’s earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory and other restrictions, among other factors.

