ASSURANT

ASSURANT

(AIZ)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/12 04:00:09 pm
120.805 USD   +0.81%
04:16pASSURANT : Names Deborah Cornwell Senior Vice President, Customer Experience
BU
08/06ASSURANT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06ASSURANT : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Assurant : Names Deborah Cornwell Senior Vice President, Customer Experience

08/12/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today announced the appointment of Deborah Cornwell to the role of senior vice president, Customer Experience. She will lead the company’s global experience center of excellence and be based in Atlanta, reporting directly to Francesca Luthi, executive vice president and chief marketing and communication officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005540/en/

Deborah Cornwell (Photo: Business Wire)

Deborah Cornwell (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Cornwell will further augment Assurant’s long-standing commitment to customer excellence and its robust bench of talent. Cornwell’s mandate will focus on executing the company’s experience strategy for the ever-connected consumer, including leveraging emerging technologies and insights to implement a more holistic approach to delivering an effortless experience.

“The depth and breadth of Deborah’s background, across all areas of customer experience, positions her well not only to deliver on our vision, but to work easily across the organization with great effect,” said Luthi. “I look forward to how she’s going to help us evolve this most critical discipline, which is central to how we deliver on our promises to consumers.”

“I’m excited about joining Assurant to build on what I consider to be a position of strength,” said Cornwell. “I will be partnering with the team and our business leaders to further build competitive advantage and reinforce the reasons why clients and consumers continue to choose Assurant.”

Cornwell joins Assurant from USAA, where she was a Senior Experience Owner for Property Insurance. There she led a diverse team across a multitude of disciplines and utilized varied methodologies to develop effective end-to-end experiences across all channels. During her 18 years in Financial Services, she has worked in a wide variety of disciplines, ranging from Operations and Product Management to Diversity & Inclusion, as well as Employee Experience.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance and lender-placed homeowners insurance. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 156 M
EBIT 2019 846 M
Net income 2019 547 M
Debt 2019 2 010 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 7 367 M
Chart ASSURANT
Duration : Period :
Assurant Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURANT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 131,40  $
Last Close Price 119,84  $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan B. Colberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elaine D. Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Gene E. Mergelmeyer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard S. Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Joseph A. Surber Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSURANT33.99%7 367
ALLIANZ SE13.60%93 140
CHUBB LTD23.56%72 747
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP18.53%52 018
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES24.49%50 267
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC42.76%48 941
