Assurant : Names Deborah Cornwell Senior Vice President, Customer Experience

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today announced the appointment of Deborah Cornwell to the role of senior vice president, Customer Experience. She will lead the company’s global experience center of excellence and be based in Atlanta, reporting directly to Francesca Luthi, executive vice president and chief marketing and communication officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005540/en/

Deborah Cornwell (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Cornwell will further augment Assurant’s long-standing commitment to customer excellence and its robust bench of talent. Cornwell’s mandate will focus on executing the company’s experience strategy for the ever-connected consumer, including leveraging emerging technologies and insights to implement a more holistic approach to delivering an effortless experience.

“The depth and breadth of Deborah’s background, across all areas of customer experience, positions her well not only to deliver on our vision, but to work easily across the organization with great effect,” said Luthi. “I look forward to how she’s going to help us evolve this most critical discipline, which is central to how we deliver on our promises to consumers.”

“I’m excited about joining Assurant to build on what I consider to be a position of strength,” said Cornwell. “I will be partnering with the team and our business leaders to further build competitive advantage and reinforce the reasons why clients and consumers continue to choose Assurant.”

Cornwell joins Assurant from USAA, where she was a Senior Experience Owner for Property Insurance. There she led a diverse team across a multitude of disciplines and utilized varied methodologies to develop effective end-to-end experiences across all channels. During her 18 years in Financial Services, she has worked in a wide variety of disciplines, ranging from Operations and Product Management to Diversity & Inclusion, as well as Employee Experience.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance and lender-placed homeowners insurance. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005540/en/