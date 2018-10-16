Log in
ASSURANT (AIZ)
Assurant : Resource Automotive Launches Mechanic 2.0

10/16/2018

Enhancements Significantly Expand Options for Dealers and Their Customers

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2018 - Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a global provider of risk management solutions, today announced its Assurant Resource Automotive business has launched Mechanic 2.0, a newly enhanced vehicle service contract that significantly expands the term and mileage options of its flagship Mechanic offering.

'Consumers are using vehicles in new and different ways, and Mechanic 2.0 gives dealers the flexibility to offer service contracts that meet those changing needs,' said Ash Bauer, senior vice president, Assurant Resource Automotive. 'With a wealth of new term and mileage options dealers can tailor solutions to meet most any customer demand.'

Mechanic 2.0 provides a wide range of terms up to 10 years and 200,000 miles depending on the vehicle and coverage level, and enables dealers to offer protection on multiple brands as well as components for hybrid and electric vehicles. Dealers can quickly generate digitally-quoted service contracts using the most current pricing and loss ratio data available, leveraging more than 50 years of actuarial data and insights from protecting nearly 47 million vehicles.

Assurant Resource Automotive also has added five optional coverage levels to Mechanic 2.0 including:

  1. Coverage for vehicles used for ridesharing purposes.
  2. Permitted commercial use covering sales and services or light-duty contracting.
  3. Mobility equipment coverage on features such as chair lift motors and electric or hydraulic ramp controls.
  4. Coverage for vehicles with factory-installed lift kits.
  5. Coverage for vehicles equipped with snow plow equipment.

About Assurant
Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a global provider of risk management solutions, protecting where consumers live and the goods they buy. A Fortune 500 company, Assurant focuses on the housing and lifestyle markets, and is among the market leaders in mobile device protection and related services; extended service contracts; vehicle protection products; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; and lender-placed homeowners insurance. Assurant has a market presence in 21 countries, while its Assurant Foundation works to support and improve communities. Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

Media Contact:
Andy Mus
Director, External Communications
770.763.1694
andy.mus@assurant.com

Disclaimer

Assurant Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 15:12:03 UTC
