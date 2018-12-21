Log in
Assurant : The Risk Profile of Today's Renters

12/21/2018 | 10:25pm CET
More Americans rent now than at any point in the past 50 years, but nearly half of renters surveyed by Assurant say they don't have renter's insurance to protect their belongings. Perhaps even more shockingly, about one-quarter (24%) of renters without coverage say they've never even thought about getting it. From a property management perspective, this poses a significant risk, especially when you take into account some of the misperceptions and behaviors of the modern renter. While responsibility for property damage lies with the renter, unprepared renters can be difficult and costly to collect from when the time comes, and the damages to your property can be in the tens of thousands. The risk that theft or property damages will occur is increased by the fact that modern technology makes it possible for renters to alert their network in real time when they're out of town and their homes are left unattended. But the good news is there are efficient ways to mitigate your risk.

In today's digital world, putting renter's insurance in place for your renters and continually tracking their policies to ensure they maintain coverage is a straightforward process. At Assurant, we provide easy-to-use renter's insurance and tracking that seamlessly integrates into your existing systems.

Disclaimer

Assurant Inc. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 21:24:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 005 M
EBIT 2018 420 M
Net income 2018 342 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 19,27
P/E ratio 2019 9,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 5 381 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 131 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
Managers
NameTitle
Alan B. Colberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elaine D. Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Gene E. Mergelmeyer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard S. Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Ajay Waghray Chief Technology Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSURANT-12.34%5 381
ALLIANZ-8.64%85 064
CHUBB LTD-14.99%57 246
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP-2.19%44 153
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.47%39 944
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-35.97%33 749
