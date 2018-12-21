Assurant : The Risk Profile of Today's Renters

More Americans rent now than at any point in the past 50 years, but nearly half of renters surveyed by Assurant say they don't have renter's insurance to protect their belongings. Perhaps even more shockingly, about one-quarter (24%) of renters without coverage say they've never even thought about getting it. From a property management perspective, this poses a significant risk, especially when you take into account some of the misperceptions and behaviors of the modern renter. While responsibility for property damage lies with the renter, unprepared renters can be difficult and costly to collect from when the time comes, and the damages to your property can be in the tens of thousands. The risk that theft or property damages will occur is increased by the fact that modern technology makes it possible for renters to alert their network in real time when they're out of town and their homes are left unattended. But the good news is there are efficient ways to mitigate your risk.

In today's digital world, putting renter's insurance in place for your renters and continually tracking their policies to ensure they maintain coverage is a straightforward process.

