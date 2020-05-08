Log in
ASSURANT, INC.

ASSURANT, INC.

(AIZ)
Assurant : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common and Preferr...

05/08/2020 | 11:24am EDT

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 - Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common - a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 16, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2020.

Preferred - a quarterly dividend of $1.6250 per share of 6.50% mandatory convertible preferred stock. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2020.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company's earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory and other restrictions, among other factors.

About Assurant
Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

###

Media Contact:
Linda Recupero
Senior Vice President, Enterprise Communication
201.519.9773
linda.recupero@assurant.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Suzanne Shepherd
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
201.788.4324
suzanne.shepherd@assurant.com

Sean Moshier
Director, Investor Relations
914.204.2253
sean.moshier@assurant.com

Disclaimer

Assurant Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 15:23:05 UTC
